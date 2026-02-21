Over 270k Zimbabweans to benefit from new HIV drug

Speaking at the national launch on Wednesday, United States Deputy Chief of Mission, Phillip Nervig, said the rollout marks a decisive moment in decades of U.S.–Zimbabwe cooperation on HIV.

The injectable drug, developed by U.S. pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, will be administered twice a year and is expected to improve adherence, particularly among young women, pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and other at-risk populations.

“LEN represents the cutting edge of HIV prevention science. Already in use in the United States, as well as in Zambia and Eswatini, LEN offers Zimbabwe an historic opportunity to sustain its remarkable progress in controlling the HIV epidemic by reducing new HIV infections,” Nervig said.

Over the next three years, the United States plans to prevent more than 9,000 new infections through lenacapavir.

“These are not just numbers. These are Zimbabwean children, men and women saved who will be protected from HIV and will continue to pursue their dreams,” Nervig added.

The United States remains the largest donor to Zimbabwe’s health sector and has provided more than US$1.9 billion in taxpayer funding to combat HIV and AIDS in the country.

The support has helped Zimbabwe surpass the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets, a global benchmark that measures the percentage of people living with HIV who know their status, are on treatment, and have achieved viral suppression.

Nervig said U.S. support is now evolving under the America First Global Health Strategy, with an emphasis on measurable results and sustainability.

“Through the America First Global Health Strategy, the United States is helping countries to achieve self-reliance,” he said. “Together, we can end HIV. I am confident that as the Government of Zimbabwe takes even more leadership, an AIDS-free generation is within our reach.”