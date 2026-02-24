Professor Moyo and the deception of disguising a term extension as an election cycle

In a recent and carefully worded statement, Professor Jonathan Moyo attempted to provide a scholarly veneer to what is, in reality, a blunt instrument for power retention.
If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it going. Contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
By framing the Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill as a simple adjustment to an “election cycle,” Moyo is attempting to perform a sleight of hand.
He argues that an election cycle is merely a “disciplined continuum”—a technicality of timing that can be stretched from five to seven years to ensure “policy continuity” and a “Sabbath” from the toxicity of constant campaigning.
This is not just a semantic trick; it is a calculated attempt to dismantle the 2013 social contract by pretending that “term limits” and “term lengths” are separate legal species.
To understand the depth of this deception, one must look past Moyo’s academic jargon and look straight at the text of the Constitution.
Moyo relies on a “triad” of sections—95, 143, and 158—which deal with the mechanical timing of the presidency, the duration of Parliament, and the timing of elections.
His argument suggests that if the government amends these sections, they are merely changing the “cycle.”
This is a blatant attempt to ignore the overarching “safety lock” provided by Section 328.
In the Zimbabwean legal framework, there is no functional difference between changing the “length of a term” and amending a “term-limit provision.”
Section 328(1) is unequivocal: a term-limit provision is “a provision of this Constitution which limits the length of time that a person may hold or occupy a public office.”
Whether you call it a cycle, a length, or a duration, if the result is that an incumbent stays in office for seven years instead of five, you have amended a term-limit provision.
By rebranding this extension as a “cycle adjustment,” Moyo is essentially arguing that you can change the length of a ruler without changing the measurement.
The reason for this semantic gymnastics is simple: Section 328(7).
This clause is the ultimate defense against democratic backsliding.
It states that any amendment to a term-limit provision that extends the time a person may hold office “does not apply in relation to any person who held or occupied that office… at any time before the amendment.”
In plain language, even if Parliament votes for a seven-year term, that change cannot legally benefit President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Moyo and his fellow loyalists know this.
Their only way out is to argue that because they are amending the “cycle” (Section 158) rather than the “limit” (Section 91), Section 328(7) does not apply.
This is a bad-faith interpretation of the law.
If a person is elected for five years and then changes the law to stay for seven, they have extended their limit.
To suggest otherwise is to treat the Constitution as a plaything for lexicographers rather than the supreme law of a sovereign people.
Furthermore, Moyo’s characterization of this extension as a “Sabbath initiative” is an insult to the intelligence of the Zimbabwean public.
The Sabbath is a time of rest for the people, not a time for the suspension of their rights.
For the millions of Zimbabweans still navigating the high cost of living, grinding poverty, and the slow pace of infrastructure development, an extra two years of the current administration is anything but a period of rest.
It is a prolongation of the status quo.
By wrapping a power grab in the language of the divine and the academic, Moyo and other loyalists are attempting to bypass the moral and legal obligations they owe to the electorate.
To delay the moment of democratic accountability by two years is not a gift of peace—it is a theft of agency.
For these citizens, the five-year election is the only time they hold the leverage of the “social contract” that Moyo so casually references.
Stretching that contract by two years without the people’s consent is not a “rest”—it is a breach of contract.
The ultimate goal of this semantic rebranding is to avoid a national referendum.
Section 328(9) is clear: any amendment to Section 328 itself—which would be necessary to allow the incumbent to benefit from a term extension—must be put to the people.
By pretending that Amendment No. 3 is a mere “harmonization” of the election triad, the architects of this bill are trying to shut the citizens out of the room.
They are attempting to treat a fundamental right—the right to choose a leader every five years—as a technicality that can be managed by parliamentary decree.
If Professor Moyo truly believes that a seven-year “cycle” is superior, then there is a very simple way to prove it: ask the people.
A referendum is the only way to gain the legitimacy that Moyo claims to seek.
Instead, we see a reliance on “clever tricks” and academic obfuscation to bypass the ballot box.
This strategy treats the Constitution not as a shield for the people, but as a hurdle for the powerful.
Legitimacy cannot be manufactured in a post-Cabinet briefing or a thread on X.
It is earned through the consent of the governed.
Any attempt to use “election cycle” rhetoric to extend a presidency without a referendum is not a “Sabbational evolution”—it is a constitutional coup.
The people of Zimbabwe did not vote for a five-year limit in 2013 only to have it redefined as a “cycle” in 2026 by those who stand to benefit from the change.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08