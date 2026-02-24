JOHANNESBURG – Zanu PF’s deputy secretary for information and publicity in Harare province, Joachim Chivayo, is wanted in South Africa after allegedly breaching bail conditions in a R15 million gold case.
South African authorities confirmed that warrants of arrest were issued on March 11, 2025, by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court after Chivayo and his co-accused, Brian Gungwa, failed to return to court and did not comply with their bail conditions.
Chivayo, 35, the younger brother to controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, was arrested on November 26, 2024, at Helderwyk Estate in Brakpan. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit apprehended him and Gungwa, a 22-year-old with South African citizenship, for allegedly possessing six unwrought gold bars valued at approximately R15 million.
The pair appeared before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on November 28, 2024, where each was granted bail of R20,000.
Their release came with strict conditions: they were required to remain within Gauteng province, and to report weekly to the Brakpan Police Station every Sunday beginning December 1, 2024. The matter was postponed to February 25, 2025, to allow for further investigation.
However, authorities say both men failed to adhere to the bail conditions and did not return to court on the scheduled date. Warrants were subsequently issued for their arrest, and they are now officially listed as wanted suspects.
Chivayo, sometimes referred to as Joacham, was appointed Zanu PF’s deputy secretary for information and publicity in Harare province in September 2025. He is also the founder of ZimSports4ED, a Zanu PF affiliate organisation.
He has in recent months been seen at Zanu PF gatherings in Harare, often driving high-end vehicles. Allegations have circulated linking his lifestyle to proceeds of gold smuggling and other illicit activities.
South Africa and Zimbabwe regularly cooperate on cross-border crime through Interpol and other extradition protocols, raising the prospect of Chivayo being extradited if a request is made by South African authorities.