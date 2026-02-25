Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 21st February 2026

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
Thanks to those who came today: Elizabeth Chitenga, Munashe Madziyauswa, Chantelle Manyande, Philip Maponga, Samantha Pfupajena, Ephraim Tapa, Peter Tatchell and Tatenda Tsumba.
Zimbabwe Vigil activists were happy to receive veteran human rights activist, Peter Tatchell, who made a special visit as he always does whenever he has the chance.
In buoyant mood, Peter congratulated the Vigil, describing it as arguably the longest campaign in British history. The Zimbabwe Vigil, which started in October 2002, will reach 24 years in existence this year, a milestone achieved by few.
Peter cited the resilience, commitment and courage displayed by activists to have come this far commenting, ‘no dictatorship stays forever and even that of Mnangagwa will fall one day’. He added, ‘it only takes activists like you to remain standing and pushing, giving those trapped in Zimbabwe a voice, victory is yours’.
Poignantly, Peter reminded activists that he had participated in the 1970s liberation war, fundraising for ZANU and securing medicare for the ZANLA cadres, then in the bush. He said it was sad and hypocritical that today’s ZANU PF had a strong aversion/dislike of its 1970s manifesto, which had human rights and democracy as central to the war. In support, Vigil activist Samantha Pfupajena remarked, ‘power corrupts!’.
Another Vigil long-time activist, Phillip Maponga said, ‘that’s why we remain standing here to say no to the 2030 agenda’, which was described as a ploy by Mnangagwa to buy time for his boys, so they are in a position to take over at the end of ED Mnangagwa’s reign, thereby establishing the Mnangagwa dynasty’.
Peter ended his visit by chanting ‘aluta continua!’
