Zimbabweis facing rising political tensions as the government pushes for constitutional changes that could extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule beyond current term limits. Critics warn this move risks undermining democracy and concentrating power, especially as opposition figures report intimidation and violence. While the government argues longer terms could bring stability and allow policies to be fully implemented, many Zimbabweans question whether the issue is time in office or leadership effectiveness. Against a backdrop of economic struggles and growing emigration, the debate reflects deeper concerns about accountability, political freedom, and the country’s democratic future.
20.3.2026 19:56
A ‘third term’ for Zimbabwe’s President Mnangagwa?
A controversial constitutional amendment is shaking Zimbabwe to its core. Tensions are rising and turning dangerous. Critics like Prof. Madhuku narrowly survived an attack at a political meeting, calling it a chilling sign that the country's democracy may be at its lowest point in years.