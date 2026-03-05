This development is the latest in a series of high-profile fraud cases that have entangled the duo, raising serious questions about accountability and the recovery of public funds.
At the heart of the immediate concern is the US$3 million that Mpofu and Chimombe were ordered to repay following their conviction in December last year for defrauding the government of over US$7 million. The fraud was perpetrated through the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme, a programme designed to uplift rural communities by improving food security, nutrition, and incomes for vulnerable groups, including orphans and the elderly. The High Court had stipulated a deadline of 28 February for the restitution, a date that has now come and gone without the required payments being made.
According to the court’s sentencing, Moses Mpofu, aged 50, received a 22-year jail sentence. Three years of this sentence were suspended for good behaviour, and an additional four years were suspended on the condition that he repaid US$2,060,250.60 by the aforementioned deadline. Similarly, Mike Chimombe, aged 44, was handed a 17-year sentence, with three years suspended for good behaviour and two years suspended if he repaid US$964,064.64 by the same date. The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has confirmed that no payments have been received thus far. Permanent Secretary Professor Jiri stated, “We have not received an update, yet.”
This failure to meet the restitution deadline could have further implications for the convicted businessmen. While they may still petition the High Court for an extension, their current predicament highlights a broader pattern of alleged financial misconduct that has plagued their business dealings.
The Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme: A Betrayal of Trust
The details of the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme fraud reveal a meticulously planned deception. Mpofu and Chimombe were found to have used forged documents to secure an US$87 million government contract. The contract was for the supply of over 500,000 goats intended for rural households. To facilitate their scheme, the pair created a fictitious company named Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming. They further bolstered their fraudulent claims by presenting fake certificates from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to mislead government officials.
An advance payment of ZWL$1.6 billion, equivalent to approximately US$7.7 million at the time, was disbursed to Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming. However, instead of delivering the promised 85,000 goats, only a paltry 4,208 were supplied. The vast majority of the funds were allegedly diverted into other accounts and subsequently traded on the black market. The presiding judge in the case underscored the severity of the crime, noting that it was carefully planned and caused significant reputational harm to the Government.
Appeals and Further Legal Battles
Despite their conviction and sentencing, Mpofu and Chimombe are not yet at the end of their legal journey. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear their application for leave to appeal their conviction and sentence. This hearing, set to take place in chambers, will occur shortly after the restitution deadline has passed, adding another layer of complexity to their ongoing legal battles.
The Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme is not the only instance where Mpofu and Chimombe have found themselves embroiled in allegations of corruption and fraud. Their names have also been prominently linked to a controversial US$40 million tender involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for the supply of electoral materials for the 2023 general elections. This scandal also involved prominent businessman Wicknell Chivayo.
Reports indicate that Mpofu and Chimombe, who were once business partners with Chivayo, felt sidelined from the ZEC deal. They accused Chivayo and a South African company, Ren-Form, of inflating costs by as much as 235%. Leaked audio recordings, which Chivayo later claimed were fabricated using artificial intelligence, suggested a deep-seated conflict among the trio regarding the ZEC tender.
During court proceedings related to the goat scheme fraud, Mpofu and Chimombe reportedly claimed that government officials received the bulk of the money from Chivayo’s US$40 million ZEC tender, suggesting a wider network of corruption. However, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) later cleared Chivayo in the US$100 million election tender scandal, stating that Mpofu and Chimombe failed to provide evidence of a contract with ZEC. This outcome has led to speculation that Mpofu and Chimombe were allegedly sacrificed to protect other officials involved in the deal.
The Harare City Council Street Lights Tender: Another Disputed Contract
Adding to their legal woes, Mpofu and Chimombe have also faced charges related to a US$9.2 million tender for the installation of street lights in Harare. In August 2024, the businessmen appeared in court seeking bail in connection with allegations that they used false documents to win this lucrative contract.
Moses Mpofu, identified as the managing director and majority shareholder of Juluka Projects and Plant Hire (Pvt) Ltd, and Mike Chimombe, a company representative, were accused of misrepresenting their compliance with procurement regulations. Specifically, they allegedly failed to pay a special procurement oversight committee fee of US$400.
However, in a surprising turn of events, the State later withdrew fraud charges against Mpofu and Chimombe in the US$9 million streetlights scandal in June 2025. This withdrawal came despite earlier reports of an ugly fallout between the duo and other parties involved in the tender, including claims that the US$206,146 paid by the City of Harare was for services already rendered, not an advance payment, as alleged by the State.
Chimombe, in his defence, vehemently denied any affiliation with Juluka Projects and Plant Hire (Pvt) Ltd, stating he was neither an employee, director, nor shareholder. He argued that the payment in question was made to Mpofu’s company for work completed, not to him personally. Mpofu’s lawyer also contended that his client, as a director, was not directly involved in the tender process, which was handled by the company’s procurement department.
The Broader Implications: A Crisis of Accountability
The repeated involvement of Mpofu and Chimombe in high-value government contracts that subsequently lead to fraud allegations highlights a systemic issue within Zimbabwe’s procurement processes. The Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme, intended to alleviate poverty, instead became a vehicle for alleged illicit enrichment, depriving vulnerable communities of much-needed support. The ZEC tender scandal, though charges against Chivayo were cleared, still casts a shadow over the integrity of electoral processes, while the Harare City Council street lights tender raises concerns about urban development projects.
The failure to recover the US$3 million restitution in the goat scheme case, despite a court order, underscores the challenges faced by the government in enforcing accountability and recovering stolen public funds. This situation not only impacts the immediate beneficiaries of these schemes but also erodes public trust in government institutions and the justice system. The continuous legal battles, withdrawals of charges, and appeals create a perception of impunity, where powerful individuals can navigate the legal landscape with relative ease, even when faced with serious allegations.
The Human Cost of Corruption
Beyond the financial figures and legal complexities, these cases have a profound human cost. The Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme, for instance, was designed to provide tangible benefits to rural households. The diversion of funds meant that thousands of families, including orphans and the elderly, were denied the opportunity to improve their livelihoods through livestock farming. This directly impacts food security, nutrition, and the overall well-being of some of Zimbabwe’s most vulnerable citizens.
Similarly, the alleged irregularities in the ZEC tender could undermine the democratic process by compromising the integrity of elections. The street lights tender, if indeed marred by fraud, would mean that essential public services in Harare are either delayed, substandard, or unnecessarily costly, directly affecting the quality of life for urban residents.
Looking Ahead: The Path to Justice and Recovery
As Mpofu and Chimombe await the Supreme Court’s decision on their appeal for the goat scheme conviction, the focus remains on the government’s ability to recover the outstanding US$3 million. The outcome of this case, and others like it, will be a critical test of Zimbabwe’s commitment to combating corruption and ensuring that justice is served. The public will be watching closely to see if the legal system can effectively hold powerful individuals accountable and, crucially, recover the funds that were allegedly stolen from the public purse.
