BILL WATCH 6/2026: This Week in Parliament

- When the National Assembly and the Senate adjourn, they set down all outstanding business on their Order Papers (i.e. their agendas) for the next appropriate sitting day. There is usually too much to be covered in one day so whatever is not dealt with is postponed to the next appropriate day.
- Both Houses of Parliament can change the order in which they consider business.
THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
Tuesday 3rd March
Bills to be dealt with:
The Assembly is expected to deal with the following Bills:
- Climate Change Management Bill [link]
This Bill is due to begin its Second Reading
- Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Amendment Bill [link]
The Second Reading of this Bill is due to continue
- Occupational Safety and Health Bill [link]
This Bill is due to begin its Committee Stage
- State Service (Pensions) Bill [link]
Consideration of the Parliamentary Legal Committee’s adverse report on this Bill [link] will continue.
- Mines and Minerals Bill [link]
The Assembly is also due to continue its consideration of the PLC’s adverse report on this Bill [link].
- Public Service Amendment Bill [link]
Consideration of the PLC’s adverse report on this Bill will continue.
Reports of constitutional commissions to be considered
The Assembly will be asked to consider:
- Report by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission [ZEC] on by-elections held in June, August, September and October 2025
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
Reports of parliamentary committees
The Assembly will deal with reports on the following topics:
- Adverse reports by the PLC on the constitutionality of various local authority by-laws and statutory instruments
- Operations of the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank
- 2023 financial statements of the National Handling Services
- 2023 financial statements of Agricultural and Rural Development Authority
- 2023 financial statements of the Grain Marketing Board
- 2023 financial statements of Air Zimbabwe
- Access to mining by women, youths and persons with disabilities
- 2024 fourth quarter Budget Performance Report of the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services
- Projects implemented by the Lotteries and Gaming Board as part of its corporate social responsibility
- 2022 appropriation and fund accounts of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion
- The state of vocational training centres
- The 2024 fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports of the Ministries of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Skills Audit and Development
International agreements to be approved
The Assembly will be asked to approve:
- Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with the People’s Republic of China
Petitions received
The Assembly will debate a report on the following petition:
- Petition on community care-givers
Motions on the National Assembly order paper
Motions set to be debated by the Assembly will include the following topics:
- Use of AI in short-listing and choosing student nurses and teachers
- Use of AI in government tenders to select successful bidders
- The establishment of succession rules and procedures for chiefs
- Measures to suppress and prosecute machete gangs
- Quotas for local players in all Premier Soccer League clubs
- Review and reform of the employment tax [PAYE] tax brackets
- The erection of public galleries and statues to preserve Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage
Wednesday 4th March
Note: On Wednesdays, questions and other private members’ business have precedence over government business.
Questions set down for answer
Among questions set down for Ministers to answer in the National Assembly on Wednesday are questions on the following issues:
- The production of passports by a private company, and the payment for them in local currency
- Initiatives to combat drug and substance abuse
- Right to peaceful political expression without intimidation
- Fraudulent certificates used to gain entry to nurses’ training
- Supplies of medicines for snake bites and rabies in vulnerable border areas
- Radio and television time allocated to political parties between 2023 and 2025 and whether the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission monitors media fairness between elections
- Exemption of deaf persons from need to have vehicle radio licences
- Revenue from issue of vehicle licences between January and June 2025
- Possible reduction of radio licence fees
- Non-disclosure of identities of victims of rape
- Votes for Zimbabweans in the diaspora
- Compensation for victims of political violence since 1980
- Public consultation on constitutional reforms, and protection of the independence of constitutional commissions
- Conditions of service of senior employees of local authorities
- Plans to ensure universal access to clean drinking water and improved sanitation in high-density urban areas
- Mechanisms for regular monitoring of service delivery in high-density urban areas
- End of the moratorium on processing of applications for change of land use in local authority areas
- Payment of municipal water bills in local currency
- Measures to assist organisations that are closing due to economic hardship
- Special rates for purchases of electricity by local authorities
- Measures to prevent load-shedding
- Recruitment of only Zanu-PF members into the army
- Review of civil servants’ salaries in 2026
- Extension of the motor vehicle rebate to parastatal bodies
- Amounts of national revenue collected and disbursed towards devolution between 2020 and 2025
- Amounts of airtime levy and sugar tax collected in 2024 and 2025
- Adjustment of the interbank policy rate to reduce inflation
- De-regulating the prescriptive asset thresholds for pension funds
- Promotion of full local and international fungibility of ZiG currency
- Re-registration of companies and private business corporations referred to in the global compensation deed for dispossessed farmers
- Whether the Ministry of Finance can pay suppliers directly rather than through responsible Ministries, departments and agencies
- Construction of dams, roads and other infrastructure
- Oversight of the Mutapa Investment Fund to prevent mismanagement
- Steps to ensure compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act
- Measures to prevent public service providers and local authorities from using exchange rates other than the official ones
- Making local authorities responsible for licensing vehicles
- The average cost of constructing one kilometre of trunk road
- Measures to prevent school drop-outs through pregnancies and early marriages
- Use of debt collectors to collect school fees from parents
- When the national soccer team will use national grounds for international and regional matches
- Politicisation of government food aid
- Repatriation of the remains of freedom fighters from Zambia.
Thursday 5th March
The Assembly will continue with business left over from Tuesday
THE SENATE
Tuesday 3rd March
Reports of constitutional commissions and statutory bodies to be considered
The Senate will be asked to consider:
- Reports by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on various by-elections held between October 2024 and October 2025
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
- 2024 report of the Judicial Service Commission
- 2024 report of the Attorney-General’s Office
- 2024 report of the National Prosecuting Authority
- 2024 report of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission
Parliamentary committee reports to be considered
The Senate is expected to consider reports on the following topics:
- Access to safe and clean drinking water in rural areas
- Recurring droughts
- Access to mining by women, youths and persons with disabilities
- The state of prisons in Zimbabwe
Motions to be dealt with by the Senate
The Senate is expected to debate motions on the following topics:
- Approval of appointment of Mrs V. Chikwenhere as Auditor-General
- Measures to prevent murders and other serious crimes
- Vandalism of natural resources, State property and infrastructure
- Unpaid care work
- Enhancement and protection of inheritance rights of widows and children
- Development of a language policy to enhance the use of indigenous languages
- Reply to the President’s speech
Wednesday 4th March
The Senate will continue with business not dealt with on Tuesday
Thursday 5th March
Questions set down for answer
Questions on the following topics have been tabled for Ministers to answer in the Senate on Thursday:
- The disposal of vehicles impounded at border posts
- Measures to mitigate the suspension of visas to the USA
- The inclusion of elderly farmers in the Pfumfudza agricultural support programme
- Importation of goods by Chinese-owned mining companies.
Bills Being Considered by the Parliamentary Legal Committee
The PLC is considering the following Bills:
- Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Amendment Bill [link] (considering amendments made by the National Assembly on the 17th February)
- Biological and Toxin Weapons Crimes Bill [link]
- Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill [link] (the Committee is considering amendments made by the National Assembly on the 24th February)
