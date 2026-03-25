BILL WATCH: PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 3/2026

There are twelve open Committee meetings scheduled for this week, as indicated below.
“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that the meetings are open to attendance by members of the public, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the Building.
Monday 23rd March at 10 a.m.
Public Accounts Committee
Oral evidence from the Mutapa Investment Fund on audit issues raised in the 2024 Auditor-General’s report
Venue: Committee Room 15, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 23rd March at 10:30 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Tourism and Hospitality Industry
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority on its mandate, duties and responsibilities
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 23rd March at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Wild Life
Oral evidence from Harare City Council and Chitungwiza Municipality on effluent waste management
Venue: Committee Room 13, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 23rd March at 11 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Information, Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services
Oral evidence from ZIMPOST on its current state of operations
Venue: Committee Room 3, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 23rd March at 2 p.m
Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
Oral evidence from the Public Service Commission on progress in filling vacant posts in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
Venue: Committee Room 7, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 23rd March at 2 p.m.
Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development and the Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation on the Corporation’s operations and the management of co-operatives
Venue: Committee Room 8, second floor, New Parliament Building.
Monday 23rd March at 2 p.m.
Thematic Committee on HIV and AIDS
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council on access to HIV and reproductive health services by adolescents and young people
Venue: Committee Room 4, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 24th March at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs
Oral evidence from the Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs on the Ministry’s 2025 second and third quarter Budget Performance Reports
Venue: Committee Room 4, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 24th March at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe National Water Authority on progress made on the national borehole drilling scheme and the establishment of village business units
Venue: Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 24th March at 10 a.m.
Thematic Committee on Peace and Security
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Energy and Power Development on implementation of the national renewable energy policy
Venue: Committee Room 3, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 24th March at 10 a.m.
Thematic Committee on Indigenisation and Empowerment
Oral evidence from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority on participation by local communities and promotion of indigenisation and empowerment programmes in the tourism sector
Venue: Committee Room 1, first floor, New Parliament Building.
Tuesday 24th March at 10 a.m.
Thematic Committee on Gender and Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services on implementation of the national gender policy towards access to information, media and digital technologies
Venue: Committee Room 13, third floor, New Parliament Building.
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