Executive Consolidation by Constitutional Disruption: The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No.3

The bill cumulative effect is a fundamental reordering of the constitutional system which increases presidential authority while weakening mechanisms for popular participation and democratic accountability. The proposed amendments exemplify executive consolidation through constitutional disruption and accelerate Zimbabwe’s ongoing trajectory of democratic regression—writes D. Tinashé Hofisi
Emmerson Mnangagwa began his second and final term as President of Zimbabwe in 2023, in accordance with the 2013 Constitution. He will be 86 years old when his term expires in 2028. On 16 February 2026, the Speaker of Parliament gazetted the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No. 3. If enacted, it would roll back key features protecting Zimbabwe’s democracy. The bill proposes extending presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years, thereby prolonging President Mnangagwa’s tenure until 2030, replacing direct presidential elections with parliamentary selection of the president and consolidating executive control over key state institutions.
Background
Over a series of public appearances, President Mnangagwa declared that he would still be in office by 2030. This became a rallying point within his Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) party, culminating in party resolutions to extend his tenure and the introduction of the current bill.
When Zimbabwe enacted the 2013 Constitution, former President Robert Mugabe had been in power for 33 years. To address his authoritarianism and the ubiquity of ZANU–PF’s influence, the Constitution included a two-term limit for the presidency, demanded impartiality and non-partisanship from state institutions, and established independent “fourth branch” institutions supporting democracy. It also introduced public interviews in the appointment of judges and the Prosecutor General.
However, ZANU–PF used parliamentary supermajorities to systematically dismantle these guardrails. In 2017, the first amendment to the Constitution removed public interviews for the most senior judges. Four years later, the second amendment dropped the requirement for public interviews in appointing the Prosecutor General and promoting judges to the next tier. The proposed third amendment supercharges this erosion of institutional and democratic constraints.
Term Extensions
The Government justifies extending parliamentary and presidential terms as essential to mitigating election-related “toxicity” and fostering long-term economic growth. According to section 328(7) of the Constitution, term-limit amendments extending tenure do not apply to incumbents. Therefore, amendments that prolong incumbency would necessitate altering the restriction against incumbents, an alteration which itself requires a referendum. To enable “incumbent preservation” while evading the referendum trigger, the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs argues that the bill does not alter term limits and only adjusts “election cycles.”
The Minister’s assertions are inconsistent with the plain text of the bill, which does not presume that this rebranding shields the changes from the section 328(7) prohibition. Instead, it would preserve presidential and parliamentary incumbency by explicitly citing and overriding the very prohibition whose irrelevance the bill’s proponents vigorously assert. Even though the bill seeks to render the prohibition inapplicable, its proponents present this inapplicability as if it were the pre-existing default.
Deliberate indeterminacy also explains the bill’s silence on the transitional details. It establishes a new “cycle” and replaces the election system for the President (discussed below) without outlining when either would begin. It is the Minister’s statement which suggests that the seven-year term will run retroactively from 4 September 2023 to 4 September 2030.
This ambiguity mitigates public backlash, provides elites with plausible deniability, and may blunt legal challenges. If courts later clarify transitional details or dismiss legal challenges to the term extension, it will cloak subsequent government actions with judicial legitimacy and sanitize them to local and global audiences.
Ending Direct Presidential Elections
While the ZANU–PF resolutions focused on extending the current President’s term, the tabled amendments include much more consequential proposals. The bill would remove direct presidential elections. ZANU–PF’s presidential vote share fell precipitously from 61% in Robert Mugabe’s final election in 2013 to barely clearing the 50% threshold in subsequent contests. Yet the party continued to secure parliamentary supermajorities through general elections and by-elections, making the legislature a more reliable locus of power. Removing popular elections for the head of the executive would help sustain ZANU–PF dominance despite any decline in electoral support.
This would leave the Zimbabwean President uniquely insulated from conventional forms of democratic accountability.
Under the proposed new procedure, a joint sitting of Parliament would elect the President supervised by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission or a designated judge. The candidate with more than half of the valid votes cast would be declared President. The rest of the procedure is left to Parliament’s Standing Orders. The bill neither outlines the process of designating a judge for this vote, nor details the circumstances necessitating this alternative. Moreover, despite the indirect mode of selecting the President, the Constitution retains the extremely difficult removal procedure of impeachment. This would leave the Zimbabwean President uniquely insulated from conventional forms of democratic accountability.
This revision also reduces the participatory content of the right to vote by eliminating a distinct, constitutionally recognized channel of exercising the right. The Government cites parliamentary systems in Botswana, Germany, South Africa, and the U.S. Electoral College as inspirations for these changes. This is a false equivalence. Those electoral systems are not products of elite-driven modifications. They reflect the people’s constituent power to establish an electoral system and are embedded within institutional frameworks that sustain democratic accountability. The bill adopts none of those features. It does not enhance proportional representation, provide for a vote of no confidence in the President, or include safeguards analogous to “faithless elector” laws.
The bill would further fortify the presidency by restoring pre-2013 provisions for executive appointments to the legislature. It would allow the President to appoint ten additional Senators—double the earlier allocation—to the upper house of the very body responsible for sustaining his incumbency. This will raise the Senate to 90 members and make it easier for ZANU–PF to secure a supermajority.
Additional Electoral Changes
The Registrar-General is a presidentially appointed civil servant who has historically overseen voter registration and compilation of the voters’ roll. This office has been implicated in practices contributing to voter disenfranchisement and hindering equal access to the voters’ roll. It is associated with its long-serving incumbent, Tobaiwa Mudede, who attended functions as a ZANU–PF delegate. To address concerns of partisanship, legislators transferred compilation of the voters’ roll—and later voter registration—to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission as an independent body with more transparent appointment procedures. Voter redistricting, or delimitation, had likewise been moved from presidentially appointed ad hoc commissions to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.
The bill proposes reversing these reforms by restoring the responsibility for voter registration and voters’ roll compilation to the Registrar-General and transferring redistricting to the presidentially appointed Zimbabwe Electoral Delimitation Commission. Consequently, the Parliamentary-elected President will appoint the officials who register voters, compile the voter’s roll, and delimit the constituencies from which is electors emerge.
Delimitation is conducted after conclusion of the national census, and must be completed six months before the voting day. In terms of the bill’s proposed election cycle, there will be a brief window of under eighteen months for completing delimitation between the 2042 national census and the 2044 elections. Yet the bill also proposes extending the deadline for finalizing delimitation from six to eighteen months, further exacerbating concerns over time constraints.
Judicial Overhaul
As highlighted above, the 2013 Constitution required public interviews for all judicial appointments, but the first amendment removed this requirement for the three most senior judges. Currently, if the President appoints a Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, or Judge President contrary to the Judicial Service Commission’s recommendations, the President must inform the Senate. The second amendment repealed public interviews when the President acts directly on the Commission’s advice to promote a judge one level up the judicial hierarchy.
The bill proposes removing public interviews for all judges, repealing the obligation to act on the Commission’s advice in promotions, and eliminating the reporting requirement when that advice is ignored. Even the pre-2013 Constitution, which lacked public interviews, retained the reporting requirement to ensure political transparency. Consequently, the expanded Senate will have fewer responsibilities. In addition, the President will have legal authority to promote a judge from the lowest judicial tier, or appoint a nominally qualified lawyer, directly to the Constitutional Court, bypassing the institutional pipeline that previously filtered candidates through public scrutiny and progressive promotion.
[T]he removal of transparent appointment procedures has flipped ZANU–PF’s initial resistance against establishing a Constitutional Court into open advocacy for expanded powers.
The bill proposes expanding the jurisdiction of the Constitutional Court beyond enforcing the fundamental law. It grants the Court additional power to entertain appeals that contain “an arguable point of law of general public importance.” The current Constitution allows for judicial specialization through twin apex courts: the Supreme Court as the final authority on general law, and the Constitutional Court as the apex body on constitutional questions. The new jurisdiction collapses this duality by gutting doctrinal diversity and reconfiguring the Supreme Court from a co-equal apex court into an intermediate court of appeals. More importantly, the removal of transparent appointment procedures has flipped ZANU–PF’s initial resistance against establishing a Constitutional Court into open advocacy for expanded powers.
Gutting of Independent Institutions
The 2013 Constitution created the Prosecutor General as an independent officer with appointment procedures similar to those of a judge. This professionalized criminal prosecutions in a separate institution from the Attorney General, who remained a presidential appointee. The second amendment removed public interviews and left the office a presidential appointment on the advice of the Judicial Service Commission. The current bill removes the Commission’s role entirely and changes qualifications for the Attorney General to match those of the Prosecutor General, suggesting a reconfiguration to bring both offices under closer presidential control.
The second amendment abolished the Public Protector and transferred its responsibilities to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission. Similarly, the current bill proposes repealing the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission and the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, eliminating the former while transferring duties of the latter to the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission. There is no corresponding increase in the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission’s financial or human resources to support this expanded mandate. It will overburden a Commission already under resource constraints. Thus, the bill furthers the agenda of narrowing avenues for public accountability.
The Role of the Military and Traditional Leaders
Traditional leaders have a diverse range of responsibilities, including the quasi-judicial function of resolving customary disputes. Political activists cite their instrumental role in coercing rural populations to vote for ZANU–PF. The 2013 Constitution addresses this by prohibiting partisanship and political membership in their ranks, resulting in court rulings against recalcitrant traditional leaders. The current bill removes this restriction, with the government justifying this change as necessary to uphold political rights. The willingness to formally integrate traditional leaders into the political space signals ZANU–PF’s comfort with this institution as a dependable ally in securing and maintaining incumbency.
Conversely, the bill restricts the military’s constitutional role, requiring it to merely act “in accordance with,” rather than to actively “uphold,” the fundamental law. The army general that grounded his operation to remove Robert Mugabe in military constitutionalism is a Vice President who some consider President Mnangagwa’s legitimate successor. His potential ascension might be heightening suspicion over the military’s role in succession dynamics. It suggests that, beyond serving as a long-term fail-safe in the event of electoral defeat, the Government views the military as a potential source of short-term accountability that should be contained. This tension is animated by the scathing letter delivered to Parliament by a group of retired military personnel demanding a national referendum on the bill.
Public Response
This bill has revived public interest in the Constitution. The National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) party and civic groups, including the Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) and the Constitutional Defenders Forum (CDF), are actively resisting the bill’s passage. They argue that the bill’s core proposals violate the Constitution’s referendum requirements and prioritize elite political interests over citizens’ rights and democratic accountability.
Three litigants have filed Constitutional Court applications challenging the ZANU–PF resolutions, the cabinet resolution for the bill, and provisions for incumbent preservation.
The parliamentary caucus of the main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is viewed by many as subservient to ZANU–PF. It lost its support base when its leader resigned from the party, citing ZANU–PF infiltration and co-optation. The CCC voters back their former leader in opposing the bill, but its legislative leadership has endorsed the proposals to sustain incumbency in the short term by avoiding parliamentary recall, and in the mid-term by extension of their term. Three litigants have filed Constitutional Court applications challenging the ZANU–PF resolutions, the cabinet resolution for the bill, and provisions for incumbent preservation.
State authorities have responded by prohibiting public debates. There have also been cases of arson, abductions, and assault, including that of Constitutional Law Professor and NCA leader Lovemore Madhuku.
Conclusion
The bill is currently in the 90-day period when Parliament elicits views from the public and conducts public hearings. Formal legislative processes, including committee review and voting, will take place on or after 16 May 2026, with exact timing depending on Parliament’s schedule.
It remains technically possible, but highly implausible, that the proposal will be defeated in Parliament. ZANU–PF secured a supermajority in the National Assembly after a series of parliamentary recalls by the main opposition party. The traditional leaders in the Senate consistently vote in accordance with the ZANU–PF caucus, meaning that the ruling party will need about three defections in the Senate to pass the bill. These could come from the representatives of people living with disabilities or the already pliant main opposition party.
The Government of Zimbabwe’s attempt to override entrenched clauses strikes at the heart of the Constitution’s claim of supremacy. This development is especially jarring given that the Mnangagwa administration styles itself as the “Second Republic” distinct from the excesses of former President Robert Mugabe’s rule and aligned with the new constitutional order. This bill reveals a troubling truth: the Second Republic longs for the powers of the First. Yet for all his faults, Mugabe prided himself on the ritual of regular elections, and even put a draft constitution to a referendum that he was not legally required to hold. President Mnangagwa, in contrast, is seeking to postpone elections, scrap direct presidential voting, and evade referendum requirements. Every major change bears the same imprint: increased presidential authority at the expense of institutional autonomy, structural checks, and avenues for accountability. It strengthens arguments that President Mnangagwa may prove to be even more authoritarian than his predecessor.
About the Author
D. Tinashé Hofisi is a human rights lawyer and post-doctoral research associate at the Karsh Institute of Democracy, University of Virginia. He writes in his personal capacity.
Source: Executive Consolidation by Constitutional Disruption: The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill No.3 | ConstitutionNet