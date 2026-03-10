Jonathan Moyo Reacts To Ibhetshu LikaZulu Move

Moyo, a professor of politics, was accused by Advocate Method Ndlovu, Ibhetshu’s ex-lawyer, a few days ago of being the “principal architect of the litigation”, something he vehemently denies. 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀𝗛𝗮𝘄𝗸𝘀: What is your view on Mbuso Fuzwayo’s and Ibhetshu LikaZulu ’s withdrawal of its Constitutional Court case? 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐉𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐲𝐨: I’ve seen the ongoing media frenzy and that unsigned press statement floating around, but let’s be crystal clear: I have zero view on the withdrawal — and I won’t pretend otherwise.
I know nothing about their reasons beyond what the headlines are breathlessly repeating. Without facts, speculation is just noise. I refuse to play the speculation game. 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀𝗛𝗮𝘄𝗸𝘀: Advocate Method Ndlovu, former lawyer for Fuzwayo and Ibhetshu, alleged in a letter he circulated dated 5 March 2026 that you are “the principal architect of the litigation” for the applicants; so, one would think that you would have been the first person they informed about their withdrawal of the case — how come they did not inform you? 𝐌𝐨𝐲𝐨: They didn’t inform me because they had no reason to — and neither did I. Full stop. I have not spoken a single word to Mbuso Fuzwayo or Ibhetshu LikaZulu about anything — let alone this case — for several years. Zero contact. Not in October 2025.
Not yesterday. Not ever on this matter. So, the idea that I’d be their first call is laughable. Advocate Method Ndlovu’s wild claim that I am the “principal architect” of their litigation is not just false — it is a brazen, evidence-free fabrication designed to monetise a lie. I never discussed the case with Fuzwayo or Ibhetshu LikaZulu. I never approached Ndlovu. I don’t know him from a bar of soap, and don’t have his number. Besides the illegally recorded and maliciously leaked 16 December 2025 WhatsApp call audio initiated by Counsel Zibusiso Ncube who placed me on speakerphone without prior warning, only to reveal Advocate Ndlovu’s presence well over a minute into the call — I have never had any conversation whatsoever with Advocate Method Ndlovu about hiring his services, payment, reputational risk, or anything.
The entire story is pure fiction, cooked up by Ndlovu and his unprofessional handlers, some of them lawyers, in a desperate attempt to smear and extort money. It’s delusional, fraudulent, and frankly embarrassing for Ndlovu to claim that I’m the principal architect of something I’m not involved in, and don’t know its origins. Let the record be clear:
I had nothing to do with that case — period. Anyone peddling otherwise is a snake oil merchant selling smoke and mirrors for political reasons, extortion or both.