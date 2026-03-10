Lawyers Keep USD450 000 Legal Fees

Fuzwayo has announced withdrawal from the case, citing a sustained smear campaign and mudslinging by his critics. Highly-placed sources say Nqobani Sithole of Sithole Law Chambers and Method Ndlovu of Apex Legal Group of Advocates’ were paid US$225 000 each and will keep their money, since the client withdrew the case on their own. The bill for the whole project was US$450 000 which Ibhetshu and Fuzwayo settled. The money was initially supposed to be equally divided among three senior lawyers, including Sithole as the instructing lawyer, Ndlovu as the advocate and another advocate from the Advocates’ Chambers in Harare who later withdrew.
A top legal source told The NewsHawks: “They will keep their money since the client withdrew on their own. There will be no refunds to Ibhetshu LikaZulu. When the case started Sithole, as instructing lawyer, looked for an advocate and initially choose a Harare lawyer from Advocates’ Chambers. However, their negotiations broke down as the advocate’s fees were astronomically high.
He wanted US$450 000. Yet US$450 000 was the whole budget. So Sithole then approached Ndlovu with a US$150 00 offer. But when the money was out and ready for collection, Ndlovu took US$225 000; US$75 000 more. Sithole took the balance since the preferred advocate had withdrawn. Now the problem is Ndlovu wants more money, claiming US$450 000, the whole budget.
This is the source of the current fight, the other issues arise from this. With this new development, the situation is fast-changing but the money will remain with lawyers." Ndlovu last week withdrew from the case, citing a breakdown in trust, reputational risk and lack of payment. However, The NewsHawks found out and confirmed – through documents – that he had been paid US$225 000.