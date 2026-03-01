Madhuku, NCA Members assaulted and injured at party office in Harare

They were taken to a local clinic in Harare, where they are receiving medical treatment.
Speaking to NewsDay, NCA spokesperson Madock Chivasa said the attack occurred as they were holding a meeting on Sunday morning. Said Chivasa:
“We were holding a meeting this morning when police rounded up and attacked our members, including our leader Professor Madhuku. He has been injured.”
The incident follows recent reported abductions of NCA activists and comes amid growing opposition to Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s rule until 2030.
Madhuku is opposed to Constitutional Amendment No. 3. He currently has a case before the Constitutional Court challenging the proposed changes.