MPs raise concern over low visibility of Women’s Microfinance Bank

However, the same report reveals the bank’s visibility and accessibility remain consistently low across most districts, with about 60 percent of women consulted during field visits unaware of the bank’s existence or its products, seven years after its launch.
These findings are contained in the Report of the Portfolio Committee on Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development on the operations of the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank, which evaluated the institution’s impact on women’s economic empowerment since its inception.
According to the committee’s analysis of cumulative loan beneficiaries from 2018 to December 31, 2024, a total of 49 353 beneficiaries received loans through the bank across Zimbabwe’s ten provinces.
Cumulative Beneficiaries by Province (2018 – 2024)
|Province
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Harare
|33
|1,275
|449
|1,381
|975
|145
|212
|Bulawayo
|214
|1,345
|467
|668
|841
|312
|603
|Manicaland
|532
|387
|864
|788
|962
|252
|322
|Mashonaland Central
|266
|315
|323
|225
|324
|181
|563
|Mashonaland East
|96
|689
|522
|420
|618
|432
|640
|Mashonaland West
|168
|702
|361
|833
|2,270
|131
|530
|Matabeleland North
|3
|181
|289
|570
|619
|107
|71
|Matabeleland South
|2
|164
|341
|338
|288
|97
|49
|Midlands
|5,681
|6,537
|336
|1,006
|1,055
|161
|398
|Masvingo
|78
|3,096
|489
|586
|2,109
|319
|747
|Grand Total
|7,073
|14,691
|4,441
|6,815
|10,061
|2,137
|4,135
The data shows the number of beneficiaries fluctuated significantly over the years, peaking in 2019 before declining sharply in later years.
In 2018, the bank reached 7 073 beneficiaries, followed by a significant expansion to 14 691 beneficiaries in 2019, the highest number recorded since the institution was launched.
However, the number dropped sharply in subsequent years, with 4 441 beneficiaries in 2020, 6 815 in 2021, and 10 061 in 2022.
The decline continued in the most recent years, with 2 137 beneficiaries in 2023 and 4 135 beneficiaries in 2024, highlighting what the committee described as “inconsistent reach and operational challenges” affecting the bank’s ability to sustain lending programmes.
A breakdown by province shows Midlands province recorded the highest number of beneficiaries in the early years, particularly in 2018 and 2019.
In 2018 alone, Midlands accounted for 5 681 beneficiaries, making up the majority of that year’s recipients.
The province continued to record high numbers in 2019 with 6 537 beneficiaries, before declining in later years.
Other provinces such as Masvingo, Mashonaland West and Manicaland also recorded relatively high numbers during some years, reflecting sporadic expansion of the bank’s lending programmes.
For instance, Masvingo recorded 3 096 beneficiaries in 2019, while Mashonaland West registered 2 270 beneficiaries in 2022, one of the highest provincial figures recorded in the dataset.
Urban provinces such as Harare and Bulawayo had more moderate numbers throughout the period.
Harare recorded 33 beneficiaries in 2018, increasing to 1 275 in 2019, before fluctuating between 449 and 1 381 beneficiaries in subsequent years.
Bulawayo followed a similar pattern, beginning with 214 beneficiaries in 2018 and peaking at 1 345 in 2019, before gradually declining.
Matabeleland provinces generally recorded the lowest beneficiary numbers, particularly Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North, reflecting broader challenges in reaching remote rural communities.
Matabeleland South recorded only two beneficiaries in 2018, while Matabeleland North recorded three beneficiaries that same year.
The Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank was established in 2018 to promote financial inclusion among marginalised women, particularly those in rural areas, young women and women with disabilities.
The bank provides small loans, group financing and business development services aimed at helping women establish income-generating projects and expand small enterprises.
It operates as a deposit-taking microfinance institution licensed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and is wholly owned by the Government through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development.
The institution was created following decades of advocacy for a women-focused financial institution.
According to the parliamentary report, the idea of establishing a women’s bank in Zimbabwe dates back to 1982, when policymakers first proposed creating a financial institution to address the lack of credit access for rural women.
Despite the number of beneficiaries reached, the parliamentary committee found the bank remains largely invisible in many rural communities.
During consultations and field visits across several provinces, the committee discovered that awareness of the bank was generally limited to urban centres and central business districts.
“During the consultations, the Committee noted that the bank’s visibility and accessibility remained consistently low across most districts,” the report said.
Distribution Network of ZWMB Branches in Zimbabwe
|Province
|Office Locations
|Bulawayo
|Bulawayo Branch
|Manicaland
|Mutare Office, Rusape Office, Chipinge Office
|Mashonaland Central
|Bindura, Guruve Office
|Mashonaland East
|Marondera, Chivhu Office, Murehwa
|Mashonaland West
|Chinhoyi, Karoi, Kadoma
|Masvingo
|Masvingo Office, Zaka Office, Chiredzi Office, Mwenezi
|Matabeleland North
|Lupane Office, Binga Office, Nkayi Office
|Matabeleland South
|Gwanda Office, Beitbridge, Plumtree Office
|Midlands
|Gweru Office, Gokwe Office, Zvishavane Office
The committee noted many women had only heard about the bank through early awareness campaigns conducted by the Ministry of Women Affairs between 2018 and 2020, with little follow-up engagement afterwards.
In some areas, awareness of the institution emerged only recently. For example, women in Mazvihwa district in Zvishavane reportedly only learned about the bank in April 2025, seven years after it had been established.
The committee found approximately 60 percent of women consulted across the visited provinces had no knowledge of the bank or its services.
Where awareness existed, it was often limited to radio advertisements that did not clearly explain eligibility criteria or the process for accessing loans.
Physical access to the bank’s services also remained a major challenge, particularly for women living in rural districts.
Although the bank has offices in several provinces, the committee said most branches were located in central business districts, forcing rural women to travel long distances to access services.
For instance, women from Mwenezi district were required to travel to Masvingo town to access banking services, sometimes covering distances of up to 100 kilometres.
Similarly, Zvishavane district lacked a permanent office, relying instead on an intermittent mobile agent.
In Nkayi and Chivhu, the committee found that services were often provided by a single officer without vehicles or motorbikes, making it difficult to reach remote communities.
The report also highlighted cases where offices closed abruptly without notice, leaving loan applicants uncertain about the status of their applications.
“Several offices, for example Zvishavane, closed down abruptly without communication, leaving applicants stranded,” the report said.
Even in locations where offices existed, the committee found they were often poorly identified.
“Branches generally lacked adequate signage, making it difficult for the public to know they existed,” the report noted.
The Mutare branch was identified as the only office that was properly branded and well presented, while other offices were poorly maintained.
In Nkayi, the committee observed that long grass had grown around the office building, obscuring the bank’s only promotional banner.
The committee concluded the bank’s limited decentralisation was a major barrier to access, especially for rural communities.
Many rural wards lacked the community coordinators meant to facilitate outreach programmes and provide information to women entrepreneurs.
For example, in Nkayi district, 12 out of 19 wards reportedly had no coordinators, leaving large sections of the population without information about the bank’s services.
Similarly, communities such as Mataga and Mapanzure in Zvishavane and rural wards in Chivhu were not receiving consistent information or services from the bank.
Beyond awareness challenges, women reported several obstacles when trying to access the bank’s services.
These included complex application procedures, lengthy loan processing times and requirements for collateral or guarantors that many rural women could not meet.
Women also complained about fees and transport costs, with some paying US$5 to open accounts or apply for loans without ever receiving funding.
Others reported travelling long distances to collect approved loans, sometimes from offices in Harare or Bulawayo.
The report further highlighted concerns over interest rates and short repayment periods, which some women said made it difficult to run sustainable businesses.
Despite these challenges, the parliamentary committee acknowledged the Zimbabwe Women’s Microfinance Bank has played a role in improving access to finance for thousands of women.
However, it concluded that significant improvements in visibility, decentralisation and operational efficiency are necessary for the bank to fulfil its mandate of empowering women across the country.Post published in: Business