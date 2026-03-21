Parliament assures safety ahead of constitutional hearings 

Responding to a point of privilege in the House, Acting Speaker Tsitsi Zhou said authorities were putting arrangements in place to ensure citizens can participate freely.

“Security details will be there to ensure safety for both citizens and parliamentarians conducting the public hearings,” she said.

The reassurance came after an MP, James Makamba, warned of alleged plans to mobilise groups to disrupt the outreach programme.

“I received disturbing reports that some individuals are mobilising thugs to disrupt the upcoming Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 meetings,” he told the House, calling for guarantees that residents would be able to express their views without intimidation.

Parliament is expected to conduct public hearings across the country as part of a nationwide consultation process on the proposed constitutional changes.

The hearings are scheduled to take place between March 30 and April 2, 2026.

In Bulawayo, the hearings will be held on 30 March at the Large City Hall at 10am and at Nketa Hall at 2pm on the same date.

The outreach programme is intended to gather public input on the Bill, which has sparked debate over governance, accountability and the balance of power.

Legislators say ensuring a peaceful environment will be critical to maintaining the credibility of the consultation process.