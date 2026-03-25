Retired Generals Ignite Zimbabwe Power Struggle

Zimbabwe’s own liberation and succession history offers episodes of internal division and strategic alignment.
In that sense, the actions of Mashingaidze and his associates can be viewed less as an anomaly and more as part of a recurring pattern-one that has echoed from the liberation struggle through the years of Robert Mugabe’s rule, when factions of war veterans were at times perceived to align themselves with prevailing power structures.
Yet history also suggests that such divisions tend to be resolved, or at least overtaken, by what is often described as the “national question”-a broader imperative that ultimately supersedes factional interests.
Whether that principle will assert itself in the current moment remains to be seen, but it forms an important backdrop to understanding the present tensions.
At the centre of the unfolding dispute is a formal submission to Parliament made by a group of retired officers led by Air Marshal (Rtd) Muchena. What might ordinarily have remained a procedural contribution to legislative deliberation has instead evolved into a national debate, largely because it has provoked a response from Mashingaidze’s faction.
But who is Mashingaidze? Story for another day
The core issue is not simply the substance of the submission, but the way in which it has been interpreted and, according to its authors and supporters, misrepresented.
Those familiar with the document insist it was never intended to speak on behalf of all retired generals, nor to function as a public declaration. Rather, it was submitted within the established framework of parliamentary engagement, specifically in relation to Constitutional Amendment No. 3. This distinction, as some legal observers have noted, is fundamental: a submission to Parliament is part of a democratic and institutional process, not a political statement directed at the public.
However, in his national address, Mashingaidze appeared to characterise the document as though it claimed to represent the collective position of all retired senior officers-an interpretation firmly rejected by those aligned with the Muchena group. It is this divergence in framing that has helped propel the matter from a procedural setting into the public arena.
The contrast in approach between the two factions is striking. One group chose to engage through Parliament, adhering to institutional channels where legislative issues are meant to be addressed.
The other opted for a public-facing response, staging a press conference that effectively recast the issue as a matter of national political discourse. This shift has raised concerns among observers who see it as part of a broader trend toward the politicisation of processes that are, at their core, constitutional and procedural.
Both factions have been careful to affirm their loyalty to the ruling party and to President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.
Nonetheless, underlying tensions have emerged regarding the scope and intent of current constitutional proposals. Insiders point to a prior party consensus centred on extending the President’s term of office, while the present debate appears to question whether additional amendments fall within that agreed mandate or extend beyond it.
Complicating matters further are persistent, though unverified, perceptions of external influence.
Critics have suggested that state-aligned media coverage has disproportionately amplified one side of the dispute, shaping public perception in the process. At the same time, circulating reports- yet to be officially confirmed—have alleged that individuals associated with the opposing faction may have received agricultural support equipment following the press conference.
Even in the absence of concrete evidence, such claims have contributed to an atmosphere of suspicion, reinforcing narratives of patronage and strategic positioning.
By contrast, critics of the opposing approach argue that taking such disputes into the public domain risks blurring the line between military legacy and active political contestation. When disagreements among former senior officers are projected onto the national stage, they can alter both the tone and the stakes of the debate, raising questions about the appropriate boundaries of influence for retired members of the security establishment.Post published in: Featured