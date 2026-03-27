The upsurge in maternal violence in Zimbabwe exposes how decades of political violence have scarred the nation

The frequency with which our digital screens are now being flooded by viral videos depicting mothers savagely and brutally beating their defenseless children is nothing short of a national emergency.
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We are not talking about the controversial corporal punishment or the “disciplining” many of us grew up with, which we once considered perfectly alright and a standard part of a stable upbringing.
What we are witnessing today is a brazen brutality that defies traditional logic and leaves the soul cold.
These scenes are a radical departure from the Zimbabwe we knew, and they demand a hard-hitting investigation into why the maternal instinct—the most sacred bond in nature—is seemingly collapsing into such primitive, unchecked violence.
The shock is not just in the act itself, but in the realization that the mother we once viewed as the ultimate sanctuary of safety has, in these instances, become the primary architect of a child’s terror.
To understand this descent into savagery, we must first confront the darkest reality of our history: the profound desensitization to violence within our collective psyche born from decades of political and structural brutality.
Zimbabwe has been a landscape defined by state-sponsored aggression, violent election cycles, and the normalization of the “thug” as a political tool.
This is not merely a background noise; it is a blueprint for human interaction that has been etched into the national DNA.
When a society witnesses, over and over again, that violence is the primary language used by those in power to express displeasure or to force others to “get in line,” that methodology inevitably migrates from the political square into the family home.
This is not an abstract cultural drift—it is a learned behavior modeled consistently by those who wield state power.
When leaders rely on intimidation, repression, and brutality to maintain control, they are not merely governing; they are teaching an entire nation that violence is an acceptable and effective tool of authority.
The tragedy unfolding in Zimbabwean homes today cannot be separated from the political culture that has, for decades, rewarded coercion over compassion and force over dialogue.
We have been conditioned to believe that if someone—even a toddler—displeases us or fails to conform to our will, the only effective response is the application of overwhelming physical force.
The “Cycle of Brutality” we see in these videos is the domestic version of the political rallies and street crackdowns we have endured for generations.
In those spheres, violence is used to coerce, to silence dissent, and to demand total submission.
When a mother brutally attacks a child for a minor infraction, she is using the same twisted logic that has governed our national life.
She is using violence as a tool of communication because she has been taught that power is synonymous with the ability to inflict pain.
For some, the internal stop signals that once governed human behavior have been systematically eroded by a lifetime of seeing “might makes right” as the only successful strategy for survival.
This is the normalizing of the extreme, where the most vulnerable members of society become the ultimate victims of a citizenry that has been conditioned to believe that violence is the only way to resolve conflict or enforce one’s thoughts on another.
This brutality is rarely a failure of parenting in the traditional sense; rather, it often bears the hallmarks of untreated pathological rage that is a direct byproduct of a traumatized nation.
The behavior captured in these viral clips frequently points to intermittent explosive disorder or acute psychosis rather than a misguided attempt at correction.
We are facing a devastating maternal mental health crisis where clinical depression and personality disorders go entirely unmanaged.
In our communities, a mother showing signs of erratic or overly aggressive behavior is often met with silence because we have become so used to seeing aggression as a standard response to frustration.
There is a catastrophic lack of early intervention; when a mother is struggling, the signs are ignored until a tragedy occurs and is captured on a smartphone camera.
Without a medical safety valve or a professional support system, these internal psychological pressures manifest as a total loss of self-control, leading to the savage scenes currently circulating.
Zimbabwe’s mental health infrastructure remains critically underdeveloped, underfunded, and stigmatized, leaving countless women to battle depression, trauma, and emotional instability in complete isolation.
Perhaps the most heartbreaking driver of this violence is the “transfer of aggression” which acts as a pressure release for a life of victimhood.
In the heat of these brutal attacks, the child is no longer viewed as a human being or a loved one.
Instead, they become a scapegoat for a mother’s rage against a life that has become unbearable.
Often, this rage is misplaced strikes against an absent, abusive, or neglectful father—men who have themselves been shaped by this same culture of masculine violence.
When a mother looks at her child and unconsciously sees the features or the memory of the man who abandoned or hurt her, the violence becomes a proxy war.
The child is punished for the sins of the father and the failures of a state that offers no protection.
In these moments, the mother is not “disciplining” a child; she is desperately trying to exert control over a world that has stripped her of all agency, using the only method she has seen produce results: brutal force.
Furthermore, the economic collapse of Zimbabwe has transformed the domestic space into a high-pressure furnace where the most vulnerable inevitably bear the brunt of the heat.
When a mother is forced to navigate a landscape of high cost of living, chronic unemployment, and the daily trauma of failing to provide basic nutrition for her children, the psychological toll is catastrophic.
This grinding, systemic poverty does more than just strip away dignity; it erodes the emotional bandwidth required for patient parenting.
In an environment where every waking hour is a desperate struggle for survival, the child can unfortunately cease to be viewed as a gift and instead become a perceived burden or a focal point for a parent’s absolute sense of helplessness.
We see the result of this systemic rot when a mother can reach the point of burning her child’s hand on a gas stove over the perceived “theft” or misuse of a single dollar.
This is not a simple case of “stress,” but rather a structural breaking point where the exhaustion of the struggle for bread turns into a volatile, explosive rage directed at the only targets within reach.
We also cannot ignore the chemical catalyst currently tearing through our communities: the alcohol and drug abuse crisis.
The rising influence of substance abuse is directly linked to these incidents of brazen brutality.
We are witnessing drug-induced psychosis where mothers, under the influence or in the throes of desperate withdrawal, experience extreme paranoia and uncontrollable aggression.
These substances chemically deactivate the natural maternal instinct to protect, replacing it with a distorted, violent reality.
In a state of drug-induced mania, the child is no longer a baby to be held; they are a perceived threat or an object of irritation that must be silenced at all costs.
The drug epidemic is a child protection disaster that is turning homes into slaughterhouses, fueled by the same desperation that drives the drug trade in a broken economy.
Finally, we must ask why this feels so hauntingly new and why we were never used to seeing such scenes.
The answer lies in the death of community oversight and the collapse of the “village” that once acted as a collective moral compass.
In the past, the tight-knit rural village or the extended family network would have intervened long before the violence reached a lethal level.
Neighbors would have stepped in; aunts would have taken the child away.
Today, that social fabric is in tatters, replaced by a dangerous isolation where people are more likely to pull out a smartphone to record a tragedy for social media clout than they are to kick down a door and save a child’s life.
The camera has replaced the helping hand, and the digital witness has replaced the physical protector.
This shift represents a fundamental decay in our social responsibility.
We watch the video, we share the link, and we express our horror in the comments, but the child in the room next door remains unheard.
The brutality we see today is a symptom of a much deeper, more painful wound in the collective psyche of the nation—a wound inflicted by decades of political violence, economic despair, and the normalization of cruelty as a means of control.
These viral videos are a mirror being held up to a society that is slowly losing its soul.
We must move beyond simple outrage and address the political and social rot at the core of our communities.
If we do not, the mother as we once knew her—the fountain of life and love—will continue to be replaced by the violent, broken figure we see in these horrific recordings.
We owe it to our children to fix the country that is breaking their mothers.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08