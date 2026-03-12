Those who drafted the 2013 term limits to get rid of Mugabe in order to take over power are now victims of their own trap

In the high-stakes theater of Zimbabwean governance, we are witnessing a remarkable and almost Shakespearean paradox.
Those who once spent sleepless nights in 2013 designing a legal straightjacket to ensure the departure of Robert Mugabe now find themselves gasping for air within that very same garment.
It is the definitive case of being hoisted by one’s own petard.
Many of the key figures within the current administration were not mere spectators during the drafting of the 2013 Constitution.
They were among the political actors determined to ensure that Mugabe’s rule would eventually come to a legal end.
To understand the desperation behind the current political maneuvers and the push for the “ED2030” agenda, one must revisit the atmosphere of a decade ago.
At that time, the primary objective of both the opposition and the “Lacoste” factions within the ruling party was the definitive termination of the Mugabe era.
The 2013 document was never just a charter for the people—it was a tactical peace treaty and a political obituary.
For those eyeing the throne from within the system, the priority was to ensure that if the “Old Man” ever tried to reset his clock or extend his stay through a parliamentary rubber stamp, the law would stand in his way like an immovable mountain.
They were so intent on “Mugabe-proofing” the presidency that they created what was essentially a legal cage with no key.
These master builders were remarkably successful in their endeavor.
They crafted safeguards with a level of precision that bordered on the obsessive.
They were not merely writing a constitution—they were engaging in factional warfare by other means.
They were so determined to prevent Mugabe from dying in office that they created a “benefit ban” designed to ensure that no incumbent could ever profit from their own legal amendments.
It was a brilliant piece of strategic maneuvering.
The logic was simple and seemingly foolproof—if you change the rules to stay longer, those new rules should not apply to you.
This was the watertight seal intended to prevent Mugabe from simply using his two-thirds majority to grant himself another decade.
Now, in 2026, the political landscape has shifted, but the law remains stubbornly indifferent to the new needs of the powerful.
The proponents of the current stay-in-power agenda are realizing that the very safeguards they once championed are now acting as a barrier to their own ambitions.
The frustration in the corridors of power is palpable.
For months, we have witnessed a series of semantic gymnastics intended to bypass this obstacle.
We see desperate attempts to redefine “terms” as “cycles” and suggestions to move from a popular vote to a parliamentary selection—anything to avoid the reality that they are trapped by their own past “cleverness.”
They are essentially battling their own younger, more strategic selves.
The current push for constitutional amendments represents a brazen attempt to dismantle the 2013 settlement.
By trying to change the nature of how the leader is chosen or how long they serve, the administration hopes to argue that the “new” office is not subject to the “old” limits.
They want the public to believe that a leader selected by Parliament is a different creature altogether from one elected by the masses, and therefore, the two-term limit is effectively reset.
It is a clever legal fiction, but it is one that ignores the spirit of the document they helped author.
It is the height of irony that the very people who insisted on these rigid boundaries are now the ones most eager to erase them.
The true genius of the 2013 trap is that it removed the decision from the hands of the elite and placed a massive hurdle in their path.
The requirement for a national referendum for certain fundamental changes is the wall that the current administration cannot seem to scale.
Even with a whipped Parliament and a fragmented political landscape, a national referendum is a wild card that no incumbent truly wants to play.
It invites the very people whose voices are often sidelined to have the final word on the extension of power.
The designers of 2013 knew this.
They knew that while a Parliament can be bought or intimidated, a whole nation is much harder to corral.
They built that wall to force Mugabe out—fully aware he could never win a national referendum after losing his popular support—and now they find it is doing a marvelous job of preventing them from staying as well.
There is a profound moral lesson in this struggle.
When you craft laws based on the fear of one individual or the desire to manage a specific transition, you inevitably create a prison for whoever follows.
The current leadership is discovering that the tools they once used for factional warfare have now turned against them.
The ghost of the exit strategy they built for their predecessor is haunting every legislative debate and every political rally.
They are finding that the law is not as elastic as they had hoped, and the “watertight” nature of their previous work has left them with no room to breathe.
The tragedy for the nation is that this entire battle is not about policy, development, or the welfare of the citizen.
It is a battle of technicalities and legal survival.
The discourse has been reduced to whether an “incumbent” can magically become a “new candidate” by changing the voting method.
Meanwhile, the fundamental challenges of the country—economic stability, human rights, and social justice—are treated as secondary to the survival of a single political office.
The energy that should be going into building a prosperous future is instead being drained into finding a way to “pick the lock” of a room they personally soundproofed and bolted from the inside.
The administration’s current strategy reveals a deep-seated lack of confidence in the popular will.
If the people truly wanted an extension, a referendum would be a victory lap rather than a terrifying obstacle.
The fact that the legal team is working overtime to find a way to avoid a direct vote tells us everything we need to know about the legitimacy of the project.
They are struggling with the consequences of their own foresight.
They were so good at setting the trap for their predecessor that they left no escape route for themselves.
In the end, the 2013 settlement stands as a testament to the idea that the law should be a shield for the people, not a plaything for the elite.
Those who thought they were being “clever” by paving their own way to power through the managed exit of Robert Mugabe are now discovering that the road is blocked.
They built a cage for a lion, and now they are wondering why they cannot move freely within it.
The trap has sprung, and it remains to be seen if the designers will break the law to escape or if they will finally submit to the order they once helped create.
The law is not a suggestion, and the “trap” of 2013 is not an error—it is the very essence of the accountability they once claimed to seek.
They are stuck in a prison of their own design, and the nation is watching to see if they will finally respect the walls they built.
