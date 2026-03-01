Unprocedural Constitutional Amendment causes chaos in Zimbabwe as Government cracks down on dissenting voices

Violence has erupted in Zimbabwe following disgruntlement by citizens over the unprocedural process Government has embarked on to amend the country’s constitution to extend the length of President Emmerson Mnangagwa without a referendum. Under Section 328 of Constitution which deals with amendments to the constitution, any amendment that extends the length of time that a person may hold or occupy a public office must be subjected to a referendum. Ironically, the Government of Zimbabwe and Zanu PF have ignored legal advice from former Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa who advised during the Zanu PF 2024 Annual Conference that it required two referendums to enable the extension of the current President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office.
President of the National Constitutional Assembly, Lovemore Madhuku who has explained the illegality of the planned process to amend the constitution and several members of his organization were on Sunday 1 March 2026 at their offices as they were about to hold a meeting to discuss the illegal process that Government wants to undertake. Police who were present at the meeting venue did not intervene when people suspected to be Zanu PF members arrived to attack the gathered participants. At the time of writing, he is being attended at a local clinic.
Meanwhile in Gokwe, citizens ignored a meeting that had been planned to be addressed by Zanu PF official Owen Mudha Ncube last Thursday to tell the citizens to embrace the illegal process, leading to a witch hunt of persons known to be opposed to the illegal process. It is reported that a member of the Defend the Constitution Platform, Lazarus Chacha has been targeted and is in hiding fearing for his life. Zimbabwe is a country where if one goes against Zanu PF’s corrupt practice, they can be harmed. When they report the case to the police, they are usually arrested and tortured in police custody.
For further details regarding the Gokwe incident, call Prince Dubeko-Sibanda on +263 77 281 5032
Kennedy Kaitano