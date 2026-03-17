Virginia Mabhiza’s semantic veil over the mutilation of the 2013 Constitution

The recent attempt by Attorney General Virginia Mabhiza to sanitize the proposed Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 3 Bill under the guise of administrative efficiency is a masterclass in semantic legal engineering.
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By characterizing this move as a maturation of the national democratic architecture, the government is hoping that the public will be sufficiently blinded by jargon to ignore the blatant mutilation of the supreme law of the land.
This latest statement, issued with the clinical detachment of a legal briefing, is nothing more than a roadmap for the systematic dismantling of the 2013 Constitution.
It is a strategic effort to insulate the executive from the very accountability that the citizens of this country fought so hard to establish.
At the heart of Mabhiza’s defense is a distinction so hollow it borders on the absurd.
She argues that the shift from a five year to a seven year mandate is merely an adjustment of the electoral cycle rather than an amendment to presidential term limits.
This is a distinction without a difference.
In any functional democracy, the electoral cycle is the duration of the term.
To suggest that you can extend the cycle without extending the term is to engage in a level of linguistic gymnastics that would be comical if the stakes were not so tragically high.
When interpreting a constitution, the law must look beyond the semantic veil to examine both the intent of the amendment and its ultimate effect.
In this regard, it does not matter what specific provisions are being altered or what administrative terminology is employed by the state.
The only question that carries any legal weight is: “What effect do these changes have on the length of time the president will occupy office?”
If the duration of the presidency is moved to seven years, the term of the person holding that office is extended by two years.
If the end result of these maneuvers is an incumbent staying in power longer than before, then that change effectively becomes a term-limit amendment, regardless of what people like Mabhiza may call it.
There is no logical path around this reality, and no amount of official gazetting can change the fact that this is an extension of power.
The government’s primary justification for this move relies on the tired trope of election mode toxicity.
Mabhiza claims that the current five year cycle is a disruption to long term national development and that major infrastructure projects require a stable policy environment to reach completion.
This is a fundamentally anti-democratic sentiment.
It frames the people’s right to periodically review their leadership as an inconvenience to the state.
In reality, elections are the primary mechanism for ensuring that development actually serves the public interest.
When a government begins to view the electoral process as a hindrance to its vision, it has already abandoned the principles of representative governance.
If a project is truly for the benefit of the nation, it should survive a change in administration.
To suggest otherwise is to admit that these projects are tied more to the survival of a regime than the progress of the people.
The most dangerous aspect of Mabhiza’s statement is the subtle admission that the Bill contains transitional provisions designed to bypass the core safeguards of the Constitution.
Section 328 of the 2013 Constitution was specifically crafted to prevent the very scenario we are currently witnessing.
It explicitly states that any amendment that extends a term limit cannot benefit the person who held that office before the amendment was passed.
By attempting to frame this change as a duration adjustment and invoking transitional clauses, the Attorney General is signaling an intent to perform a legal override of the supreme law.
This is not a maturation of democracy—it is a constitutional coup.
It is an attempt to rewrite the rules of the game while the match is still in progress, ensuring that the referee and the players are all on the same side.
Furthermore, the proposal to move away from a direct popular vote for the Presidency toward a parliamentary selection process is a direct assault on citizen agency.
Mabhiza defends this by pointing to tested and successful practices in other jurisdictions, but she fails to mention that those systems were built on foundations of genuine parliamentary independence and robust checks and balances.
Crucially, the jurisdictions she holds up as models—such as South Africa or many European democracies—rely on Total Proportional Representation.
In these systems, every single vote cast nationally counts toward a party’s share of seats in Parliament.
If a party receives 30% of the national vote, they receive 30% of the seats.
This ensures that when Parliament elects a President, that leader is a mathematical reflection of the entire nation’s political will.
In the current Zimbabwean context, however, we are burdened by a lopsided “winner-takes-all” or First-Past-the-Post system.
In our constituency-based model, a candidate can win a seat with a tiny margin, while the thousands of other votes cast in that district are simply discarded and carry zero weight in the final makeup of Parliament.
This system is notorious for producing “manufactured majorities,” where a party can seize a two-thirds “super-majority” in the House despite having significantly less than two-thirds of the national popular support.
By pushing for a parliamentary selection of the President under these conditions, the government is effectively ensuring that the executive is chosen by a House that does not represent the proportionality of the people’s vote.
It is a cynical maneuver where the executive already wields immense influence over the legislature, and this move would effectively end the era of direct accountability.
This is not progress—it is a retreat into the shadows of centralized power.
The claim that these amendments are not designed to benefit office bearers is perhaps the most insulting part of the official narrative.
If the amendments were truly about institutional reform, they would be scheduled to take effect after the current administration’s tenure has ended.
Besides, have the president’s loyalists not been telling us for the past two years—even culminating in two ZANU PF resolutions—that these amendments were specifically about extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term in office?
Where, then, does Mabhiza derive the audacity to claim that these amendments are not intended to benefit office bearers?
Instead, the government is rushing to gazette these changes with a clear eye on the 2028 horizon.
By extending the cycle now, the sitting President avoids a scheduled election and gains an additional two years of unchecked authority.
To argue that this is not a personal benefit is to deny the basic math of political power.
Every additional day an incumbent remains in office without a fresh mandate is a benefit stolen from the electorate.
We must also interrogate the timing and the manner in which these changes are being presented.
The public is being told to rely strictly on the officially gazetted text, yet the narrative surrounding that text is being carefully curated to minimize dissent.
By labeling critics as purveyors of misinformation, the government is attempting to shut down legitimate debate on the future of the country’s governance.
The Constitution is not a private document belonging to the Cabinet or the Attorney General—it is a social contract between the state and its citizens.
Any attempt to alter that contract without genuine, transparent, and widespread public consent is a violation of the national trust.
The long term impact of these amendments on the separation of powers cannot be overstated.
When the executive can unilaterally alter the timing of its own accountability, the judiciary and the legislature become mere appendages of a central authority.
The independence of the bench is already under constant pressure, and the move to centralize the appointment of judicial officers only furthers this erosion.
If Amendment No. 3 passes, we will be left with a legal framework that exists only to justify the actions of the powerful rather than to protect the rights of the weak.
The rule of law will be replaced by the rule of the elite, and the 2013 Constitution will be reduced to a historical footnote.
Ultimately, the Attorney General’s statement is a defense of the indefensible.
It relies on the hope that the public will not look too closely at the fine print or notice the contradictions in the logic.
It assumes that the desire for stability can be used as a shield for the accumulation of power.
But the people of Zimbabwe know the difference between stability and stagnation.
They know that a government that fears the ballot box is a government that has lost its way. T
his Bill is not about development, and it is certainly not about the maturation of democracy.
It is a desperate attempt to cling to power by moving the goalposts, and it must be recognized for the fatal deception that it is.
The survival of the constitutional order depends on our ability to see through this semantic fog.
We must demand that the safeguards of Section 328 be upheld without exception.
We must reject the idea that elections are a toxicity to be avoided rather than the lifeblood of a free society.
If we allow the supreme law to be altered for the convenience of the executive today, we will have no law left to protect us tomorrow.
The fight for the 2013 Constitution is not just a legal battle—it is a struggle for the very soul of the nation and the right of every citizen to choose their own future.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08