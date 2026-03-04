Why should ED “see through Vision 2030” when it was actually a Mugabe economic program?

The current political atmosphere in Zimbabwe is thick with the heavy scent of a familiar brand of sycophancy that has long plagued our national discourse.
If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it going. Contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
At the center of this storm is the controversial push for the Constitutional Amendment (No 3) Bill, a piece of legislation gazetted in February 2026 that seeks to alter the very bedrock of our democracy by extending the presidential term from five to seven years.
The primary justification offered by proponents of this move is as audacious as it is historically revisionist.
We are told that President Emmerson Mnangagwa needs until 2030 to see through his Vision 2030.
This narrative suggests that the development of the nation is tied inextricably to the personhood of one man and that without his continued presence at the helm, the entire economic trajectory of the country would collapse.
However, this argument rests on a foundation of sand because it ignores a fundamental truth that the current administration would rather the public forget.
Vision 2030 was never the original brainchild of the Second Republic but was instead a framework inherited from the very man the current leadership sought to distance itself from—Robert Gabriel Mugabe.
To understand the fallacy of the current claims, one must look back to the cold facts of history rather than the polished slogans of contemporary political rallies.
The year 2030 was not plucked from the air by the post-2017 administration as a unique moment of inspiration.
Its origins lie in the 70th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2015.
It was there that the international community officially adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
Robert Mugabe stood before the world and committed Zimbabwe to this fifteen-year developmental cycle.
More importantly, this was not just a diplomatic gesture.
It was formally adopted as national economic policy under the Mugabe administration.
Patrick Chinamasa, then the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, was the primary architect who integrated these 2030 targets into the national budget and fiscal policy reviews long before the events of November 2017.
In his various policy presentations between 2015 and 2017, Chinamasa explicitly aligned Zimbabwe’s development path with both the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.
The civil service and the various ministries were instructed to align their long-term strategic plans with this global 2030 horizon.
The framework that the current administration now markets as its own “New Dispensation” initiative was already being woven into the fabric of national planning years before the military-assisted transition.
When Mugabe addressed the UN General Assembly in 2016, he was clear that Zimbabwe’s internal economic blueprint was perfectly aligned with these global 2030 targets.
What we witnessed after 2018 was not the birth of a new vision but a masterclass in political rebranding.
The Mnangagwa administration took an existing international commitment and a pre-established domestic timeline, added the catchy phrase “Upper Middle-Income Economy,” and presented it to the populace as an entirely new concept.
While the marketing was undoubtedly more sophisticated, the skeleton of the plan remained the same one assembled under the Mugabe era.
This historical context is crucial because it completely dismantles the logic used to justify the extension of presidential terms.
If Vision 2030 is essentially a continuation of a trajectory set by a predecessor, then the argument that only one specific individual can “see it through” becomes nonsensical.
The Constitution of Zimbabwe is intended to be a sacred and enduring document.
To treat it as a flexible tool that can be adjusted to accommodate the perceived vision of a sitting leader is to undermine the very essence of constitutionalism.
A constitution should provide the rails upon which the train of state travels, but it should not be rebuilt every time a new driver wants to stay in the seat for a few more miles.
When we allow the supreme law to be tampered with for the sake of individual political longevity, we signal that the person is more important than the process.
The move to extend the term from 2028 to 2030 via the Constitutional Amendment (No 3) Bill is built on the false premise that a change in leadership is inherently disruptive to economic growth.
Yet, the very history of the current administration provides the most compelling evidence against this fear.
Consider the irony.
President Mnangagwa and his supporters often speak of the “Second Republic” as a total break from the past, yet they have spent the last several years executing a developmental timeline that was inaugurated by the “First Republic.”
If Mnangagwa was able to take over the reigns of power in the middle of a developmental cycle and continue toward the 2030 target without the sky falling, why should we believe that a successor cannot do the same in 2028?
The transition from Mugabe to Mnangagwa proved that the technical and developmental goals of a nation can and do survive a change in leadership.
Continuity is not found in the face of a leader, but in the strength of the institutions and the clarity of the policies they implement.
The push for this amendment creates a dangerous precedent that equates national stability with individual stay-ism.
It suggests that Zimbabweans are incapable of producing another leader who is competent enough to follow a developmental roadmap.
This is a profound insult to the intelligence and leadership potential of the nation.
If the current president has laid a solid foundation for an upper middle-income economy, then that foundation should be strong enough for the next president to build upon.
In fact, a true leader proves their success by building systems that can flourish in their absence.
If Vision 2030 requires the constant, physical presence of its alleged architect to succeed, then it is not a national vision at all, but a personal project that is destined to fail the moment he leaves.
We must also ask what this obsession with 2030 teaches us about the nature of power in our country.
By framing a change in leadership as a “disruption,” the proponents of the amendment are attempting to hold the nation’s progress hostage to political ambition.
This is a tactic designed to manufacture fear—the fear that a transition of power in 2028 would lead to the abandonment of current projects.
However, the 2017 transition proved the opposite.
Despite the dramatic nature of Mugabe’s exit, the state remained, the civil service remained, and the 2030 targets remained.
The work of government continued.
This proves that the next president will be perfectly capable of picking up the baton and crossing the finish line in 2030.
The sanctity of the Zimbabwean Constitution must be protected from the whims of political convenience.
A two-term limit is a vital safeguard against the return of the “Life President” syndrome that has historically stifled progress across the continent.
To move the goalposts now, under the guise of “completing a vision,” is a transparent attempt to bypass the democratic will and the spirit of the law.
If Vision 2030 is truly a national vision, it belongs to the people of Zimbabwe, not to a single officeholder.
It belongs to the teachers, the farmers, and the youth who will be the actual beneficiaries of an improved economy.
These citizens do not need one man to hold their hand until the year 2030.
They need a system that respects the law and facilitates a smooth, democratic transfer of power.
Ultimately, the argument for extending the presidential term to “see through Vision 2030” falls apart under scrutiny.
It is an argument built on the false premise that the vision is an original creation of the current administration when it is a localized version of a global agenda adopted under Robert Mugabe and integrated by Patrick Chinamasa.
It ignores the fact that continuity of policy is entirely possible with a change of leadership.
Most importantly, it sacrifices the long-term health of our constitutional democracy for the short-term political gains of a few.
We must reject the notion that any vision is so grand that it justifies the mutilation of our constitution.
If we want to reach 2030 as a prosperous nation, we must do so by upholding the rule of law, not by bending it to suit the ambitions of the powerful.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08