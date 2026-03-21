Zimbabwe on high alert as foot-and-mouth disease threat grows 

Officials say that while Zimbabwe has so far contained infections to high-risk districts along wildlife corridors, the situation remains fragile amid suspected new cases, vaccine shortages and fears the disease could spread further, threatening livestock, trade and farmer livelihoods.

The concerns were raised during a livestock conference held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre on Thursday under the theme Advancing Livestock Value Chains for Economic Development.

Presenting on the impact of disease outbreaks and responses, Chief Director of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Pious Makaya, said Zimbabwe’s FMD cases remain largely confined to ecological “hotspots” near wildlife conservancies and national parks, where cattle and wild animals interact.

“Almost every SADC country is affected,” he said, adding that South Africa had reported infections across all its provinces to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

“Zimbabwe is in a better position because infections are mainly in Regions Four and Five along conservancies and national parks,” he said.

Despite this relative containment, Dr Makaya warned of a more dangerous strain, known as Type O, recently identified in Mozambique and Zambia.

“The most concerning issue now is Type O, which is highly virulent,” he said, adding that there were fears it could spread through Zimbabwe’s eastern border.

He noted that while the Zambezi River provides a natural barrier with Zambia, movement across the Mozambican border remains a higher risk.

Dr Makaya said about 316 000 cattle are currently under FMD quarantine, preventing their participation in local, regional and international trade.

“Four FMD districts, with a census of 316,000 cattle, are under quarantine and excluded from trade in live animals and their products,” he said.

He added that suspected cases continue to emerge in different parts of the country, including a recent alert in Goromonzi District.

“Suspected cases remain unconfirmed until laboratory testing is complete. We only report to the World Organisation for Animal Health when cases are confirmed,” he said.

Most confirmed cases, he said, are in districts such as Mangwe District, which borders Botswana.

He warned that the situation could worsen if outbreaks spread to central regions.

“It is fortunate that infections are not in the centre of the country,” he said, adding that areas such as Bikita, Gokwe and Gutu had previously been brought under control, although sporadic outbreaks still occur.

Efforts to fully contain the disease have been hampered by vaccine shortages.

“Normally we follow initial vaccination with a booster after a month, but we could not do that due to limited vaccine supplies,” Dr Makaya said, noting that Zimbabwe is expecting new doses from Botswana.

Authorities hope that once vaccines arrive, they will resume mass vaccination campaigns, particularly around conservancies and national parks.

In the meantime, the government has introduced containment measures, including movement restrictions, roadblocks and tighter monitoring of livestock transport.

Officials are also working to reduce contact between livestock and wildlife by constructing fencing in areas such as Gonarezhou National Park, with plans to extend similar measures to Hwange National Park.

Dr Makaya said awareness campaigns and training on biosecurity are also being intensified among farmers and stakeholders across livestock value chains.

“We must maintain our current status and prevent further spread,” he said. “If we secure vaccines and strengthen our response, we can resume trade soon.”