Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 21st March 2026

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Once again Vigil activists met outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in London to continue our protest against the human rights abuse and lack of democracy in Zimbabwe perpetrated by ZANU PF, the ruling regime. Thanks to those who came today: Blessing Harry, Jonathan Kariwo, Munashe Madziyauswa, Ziwanai Mbanje, Samantha Pfupajena, Ephraim Tapa and Tatenda Tsumba. Photos: https://www.flickr.
One Vigil activist commented on the exorbitant fuel increases now fuelling inflation in Zimbabwe. Food, transport costs, accommodation and everything have gone up, in some cases doubled, much beyond the reach of the ordinary Zimbabwean. It’s the Tagwirei and ZANU PF who stand to profit from all this.
The vigil strongly condemns this avaricious and parasitic behaviour by those connected to ZANU PF’s 2030 agenda and calls for a spirit of patriotism and empathy.
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 4th April from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It ccahronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
- Vigil : https ://www.facebook.
com/zimbabwevigil
- ROHR: https://www.facebook.
com/Restoration-of-Human- Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe- International-370825706588551/
- ZAF: https://www.facebook.com/
pages/Zimbabwe-Action-Forum- ZAF/490257051027515
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.