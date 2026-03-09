Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 7th March 2026

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
The issue of constitutional amendment No 3 is currently causing a political storm in Zimbabwe. Information received from Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) activists in all of Zimbabwe’s provinces is such that Zimbabwe appears to have slipped into election mode ever since Mnangagwa’s cabinet adopted the draft constitutional amendment.
Fundamentally, the amendment seeks to 1) seek the extension of the current president’s term by 2 years to 2030 and 2) to replace the direct election of the president by the people with a parliamentary vote.
To achieve this, many experts argue that the current constitution requires a referendum. However, ZANU PF legal minds suggest no need for a constitutional referendum, arguing that a two-thirds positive vote in parliament should suffice.
As a result, ZANUPF has embarked on an awareness campaign within all its structures, asking members to support this proposal. However, some opposition political parties and civil society groups have also taken up the challenge, raising awareness on the regressive nature of this proposal, the reasons why a referendum is mandatory and why the proposals should be rejected.
The State, however, has reacted by closing all political space, threatening anyone who dares talk constitution with violence, if not death. Only last week, Professor Lovemore Madhuku of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) and his activists were ambushed, by a state sponsored terror group with police in support, in their office whilst trying to put their heads together for a way forward. They were mercilessly beaten up, so badly, they had to be hospitalised.
The Zimbabwe Vigil condemns in the strongest terms the ongoing state sponsored terror tactics calculated to stifle democracy and cow the nation into submission. The Vigil’s view is that such political thuggery will only serve to take the country backwards and tarnish Zimbabwe as a nation. The Vigil calls for restraint, the rule of law, and a free fair and credible referendum before any constitutional amendments can be made.
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 21st March from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.