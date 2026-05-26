Africa: the continent that refuses to grow up

To look across the sweeping expanse of the modern African continent is to witness a profound and unsettling paradox.
If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it going. Contact me on WhatsApp: +263 715 667 700 or Email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com
More than six decades have passed since the heady days of the 1960s, when wind-swept flags of newly independent nations signaled the dawn of a self-determined era.
The air then was thick with the rhetoric of liberation, pan-African solidarity, and the promise of material abundance wrested from colonial exploitation.
Yet, evaluating the lived experience of the ordinary African today yields a narrative that stubbornly resists simplistic categorization.
We find ourselves trapped in an intellectual crossfire between two irreconcilable realities: an undeniable baseline of human progress contrasted against a catastrophic failure of economic sovereignty and institutional maturity.
To ask whether life has improved or deteriorated is to peer into a mirror that reflects both a literate, tech-savvy youth and a hollowed-out economy that cannot offer them a future.
The case for progress is rooted firmly in raw human data.
Under colonial administrations, the preservation of African life was rarely an institutional priority unless it directly served extractive labor models.
Consequently, the average life expectancy at birth in Sub-Saharan Africa at the dawn of independence was a dismal 40 years.
Today, through aggressive national immunization campaigns, expanded maternal healthcare, and the containment of historic scourges like malaria and HIV/AIDS, that figure has surpassed 60 years.
This represents an monumental triumph of public health that cannot be brushed aside by cynicism.
Similarly, professional training under colonial rule was tightly controlled, with access to nursing, teaching, and administrative qualifications strictly limited by racial quotas and structural barriers.
Post-independence governments recognized this deep injustice and poured vast national resources into the mass expansion of primary schools, secondary institutions, and universities.
The resulting leap in adult literacy—from under 30% to roughly 65%, with youth literacy soaring even higher—stands as arguably the most definitive achievement of the post-colonial state.
Coupled with these social metrics is a remarkable technological leapfrogging that has redefined daily survival.
The rapid proliferation of mobile telephony and digital financial ecosystems, such as Kenya’s pioneering M-Pesa network, has fundamentally bypassed the infrastructural paralysis that leaves physical roads unpaved and landlines unlaid.
A rural farmer can now access market prices, receive payments, and secure micro-insurance without ever stepping into a brick-and-mortar bank.
In this specific sense, the ordinary African is healthier, more literate, and more globally connected than any generation that preceded them.
To claim that no progress has been made is to ignore the visceral reality of a population that has stubbornly fought its way out of structural darkness.
Yet, this thin veneer of human development serves only to illuminate the profound structural decay beneath it.
The tragic irony of modern Africa lies in the reality that while its people have evolved, its systems have remained stubbornly arrested, trapped in a state of perpetual dependency and institutional childhood.
The transition from colonial extraction to domestic wealth generation has failed spectacularly across the continent.
Instead of dismantling the colonial economic architecture, which was designed purely to export raw materials and import finished goods, independent regimes merely swapped the skin color of the beneficiaries.
From the oil fields of the Niger Delta to the gold belts of Zimbabwe, natural resource wealth continues to enrich a tiny political elite and their transnational corporate partners, while leaving the surrounding communities in toxic neglect.
The post-colonial state has proved incapable of building complex, diversified economies, relying instead on the volatile fortunes of global commodity markets.
This systemic betrayal is most visible in the shocking state of public social services, which directly threatens the health and educational gains made in the immediate wake of liberation.
The public hospitals that once symbolized post-colonial dignity have been reduced to mere death traps—chronically underfunded, severely under-resourced, and stripped of basic medical supplies, functional machinery, and motivated staff.
Ordinary citizens are left to navigate a healthcare system where preventable illnesses become fatal simply because a facility lacks power or basic medication.
Similarly, public schools have been systematically starved of resources, forcing children to learn in overcrowded, dilapidated structures without modern textbooks or materials.
This deliberate neglect of the social sector effectively dismantles the foundational achievements of early independence, ensuring that the poor remain trapped in a cycle of structural deprivation.
Compounding this social collapse is the widespread decay of physical infrastructure.
Decades after the departure of colonial administrators, a staggering number of African nations still rely almost entirely on colonial-era infrastructure to keep their countries running.
The roads, railways, water treatment plants, and power grids built over a half-century ago have been left to rot, subjected to zero maintenance and zero foresight.
Instead of expanding and modernizing these networks to accommodate growing populations, successive regimes have watched them crumble.
Major cities routinely plunge into darkness due to collapsing power grids, and clean water has become a luxury commodity, turning everyday survival into an exhausting battle against state-engineered inefficiency.
The ultimate insult to the ordinary African is that this pervasive decay does not exist due to a lack of money, but due to its obscene misallocation.
While public clinics lack paracetamol and roads disintegrate into dust, those in power flaunt levels of wealth that are nothing short of criminal.
The ruling elite and their politically connected cronies live in a parallel universe of unbridled luxury, bankrolled by the blatant plunder of national resources and state coffers.
They drive the latest luxury vehicles on broken roads, fly abroad for medical treatment while local hospitals collapse, and stash millions in foreign bank accounts.
This grotesque display of opulence in a sea of poverty highlights the total dissolution of the social contract.
This economic failure manifests directly in the brutal reality of the modern African labor market.
While universities graduate millions of bright, ambitious young minds each year, the formal job market has shrunk to an alarming degree relative to population growth.
In many nations, as Zimbabwe, upwards of 80% of the workforce is relegated to the informal sector.
This is not entrepreneurship by choice; it is survival by desperation.
It is a precarious existence defined by roadside vending, day labor, and unregulated micro-trade.
Here, there are no fair labor standards, no minimum wages, no pensions, and no safety nets.
The constitutional protections and labor rights fought for during the independence struggles do not exist on the dust-blown streets where ordinary citizens scratch out a living.
When inflation spirals, driven by reckless fiscal policies and unmanageable national debts, the purchasing power of these informal workers is obliterated instantly, rendering basic food items items of luxury.
This economic precarity is further compounded by a deeply unstable political landscape, where the promise of democratic self-governance has frequently degenerated into violence and tyranny.
Across the continent, the early post-colonial hope of peaceful leadership transitions has been repeatedly shattered by a devastating cycle of civil wars, ethnic conflicts, and a resurgence of lawless coup d’états.
Rather than building resilient democracies, predatory regimes across various capitals have systematically closed the democratic space.
Independent journalism is criminalized, peaceful opposition is met with brutal state-sponsored violence, and the fundamental right to protest is ruthlessly crushed.
This ambient terror and political instability do not merely threaten the abstract notion of democracy; they actively paralyze development, drive away vital investment, and turn millions of ordinary citizens into displaced refugees in their own lands.
Thus, we arrive at the core contradiction of the post-colonial African experience.
An ordinary citizen today is far more likely to survive childhood, read a newspaper, and navigate a smartphone than their grandparents in 1950.
But that same citizen is also trapped in an economy that cannot employ them, governed by a state that does not protect them, and forced to survive in an informal wilderness devoid of institutional dignity.
The gains are deeply personal, achieved through individual and community resilience; the failures are systemic, manufactured by an elite that has consistently refused to cultivate mature, self-sustaining statehood.
Ultimately, the title of an independent nation means very little if its people are forced to look abroad for intellectual validation, economic aid, and medical salvation.
Africa remains a continent structurally infantilized—not by an absence of capacity, but by a persistent refusal of its leadership to grow into the responsibilities of genuine sovereignty.
Until the continent matures past the politics of patronage, deconstructs its extractive economic models, and codifies real labor standards for its vast informal majority, the promise of liberation will remain a cruel, unfulfilled tease.
The African person has grown up; it is time for the African state to do the same.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08