Does President Mnangagwa have any legitimate right to the Munhumutapa throne?

I was inspired to reflect deeply on this issue after receiving a message from a concerned reader who asked a blunt but necessary question: does President Emmerson Mnangagwa have any legitimate right to the Munhumutapa throne?
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This query cuts to the heart of a narrative currently being sneakily popularized across Zimbabwe—the notion that the president is somehow the modern incarnation of King Munhumutapa.
It is an effort to manufacture a grandiose, pre-colonial aura of traditional legitimacy around a contemporary political leader, using history not as a teacher, but as a tool for political posturing.
To understand why this claim falls apart under scrutiny, we must look closely at the distinct historical realities of the civilizations that actually shaped our past, rather than the politically convenient versions being peddled today.
To begin with, there is a fundamental historical and geographical distinction between the people of the Great Zimbabwe kingdom and the Munhumutapa people of the Mutapa Empire.
While these civilizations were culturally connected as part of the broader Shona heritage, they represent entirely separate eras, geographical centers, and political entities.
The Kingdom of Zimbabwe, which constructed the iconic stone monument in Masvingo, flourished from the 11th to the 15th centuries.
Its heartland was firmly rooted in Masvingo and parts of the Midlands provinces, and its power base was built by the ancestors of the Karanga people.
The Mutapa Empire, on the other hand, arose from the decline of Great Zimbabwe in the 15th century.
According to documented oral traditions and archaeological records, a prince from Great Zimbabwe named Nyatsimba Mutota migrated north toward the Zambezi Valley in search of salt and new resources.
It was there, in the northern regions of present-day Zimbabwe—encompassing what we know today as the Mashonaland Central, West, and East provinces—and extending into Mozambique, that he founded the Mutapa State.
It was Mutota who was first given the title “Mwene Mutapa”—meaning “Lord of the Conquered Lands”—by the local populations he subdued.
Therefore, the Munhumutapa people were historically distinct, centered far to the north, away from the Karanga heartland of Masvingo and the Midlands.
While the Rozvi would later emerge as a separate, dominant military aristocracy in the late 17th century, neither they nor the Karanga of the southern provinces can be neatly conflated with the specific royal lineage of the northern Mutapa dynasty.
This brings us to the core of the problem: can President Mnangagwa validly claim to be the new King Munhumutapa?
The short answer is an absolute no.
In traditional African governance, royal titles like Munhumutapa were never a matter of political convenience or self-proclamation.
Leadership was bound to rigid systems of genealogical succession, deeply tied to specific clan lineages, ancestral protocols, and spiritual sanction within the royal houses of that particular dynasty.
We still see this exact process today in the selection of traditional leaders as chiefs.
I can’t just wake up one day and claim the Marange chieftain, for example—even if I were the head of state—since I am not only not of that bloodline but not even of that area or tribe.
You cannot simply inherit or adopt a sacred historical dynasty by virtue of holding office in a modern republic.
There is no evidence presented so far to prove that President Mnangagwa’s own lineage belongs to the northern Mutapa royal house, making any literal claim to this title historically and culturally invalid.
What we are witnessing is not a genuine revival of traditional heritage, but rather a calculated strategy of symbolic appropriation.
By wrapping contemporary political power in the language of ancient kingship, the current establishment is attempting to shield itself from scrutiny and project an illusion of absolute, unquestionable authority.
This brand of statecraft seeks to elevate a modern politician to the status of a sacred ruler, implying that his leadership is divinely or historically ordained rather than subject to the democratic will of the people.
We see this historical romanticism creeping steadily into our national institutions.
It ranges from the renaming of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund to the Mutapa Investment Fund, to the rebranding of the president’s birthday as “Munhumutapa Day,” and even into our sports sector with the launch of the $5 million ZIFA Munhumutapa Challenge Cup.
This saturation of the public sphere is designed to foster an atmosphere of uncritical reverence.
This sneaky popularization of the ‘Mnangagwa as King Munhumutapa’ narrative exposes a dangerous disregard for the integrity of our actual history.
It attempts to rewrite complex historical realities into a simplistic, monolithic narrative that serves the interests of the political elite.
Zimbabwe is a modern constitutional republic, not a feudal fiefdom.
True leadership in our era is not derived from the co-optation of ancient imperial titles or the fabrication of dynastic lineages.
It is earned through institutional accountability, adherence to the rule of law, and the upliftment of the citizens.
To allow history to be hijacked in this manner is to allow the degradation of both our rich pre-colonial heritage and our modern democratic aspirations.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08