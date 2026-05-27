The Zvigananda strategy of flaunting corruption until Zimbabweans run out of anger!

The recent spectacle of a $20 million splurging at the weekend wedding of one of Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s sons serves as a grotesque monument to the current state of Zimbabwe.
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At this lavish event, a distinct class of politically connected individuals—the Zvigananda—went into absolute overdrive, competing to gift the newly married couple eye-watering sums of cash and material luxury.
This exhibition raises an unsettling question that cuts to the very heart of our national morality: why is it that this predatory elite feels absolutely no shame regarding their questionable acquisition of wealth?
Far from hiding their fortunes, they choose to flaunt them flagrantly.
We witness the almost hysterical gifting of luxury cars and suitcases of cash to various individuals and social media groups.
We see these tenderpreneurs flash their newly acquired private jets and latest high-end vehicles, or travel across a starving country in fleets of helicopters.
Their scandals are not hidden in state secrets; they are performed out in the open, for all to see.
The numbers behind this lifestyle are immortalized in public contracts that defy all economic sanity.
The government happily pays out $16,000 for the drilling of a single borehole under a supposed presidential scheme—a service that commercially costs a fraction of that amount.
We see a South African printing firm receive over R1 billion from the state treasury for supplying election materials, only for a staggering R800 million to be transferred directly into the business accounts of a single, well-known tenderpreneur without any explanation.
Elsewhere, a simple traffic interchange is slapped with a shocking price tag of $114 million.
These are not mere administrative errors.
They are the systemic, deliberate bleeding of a nation, broadcast in real time to a population where public hospitals lack basic bandages and the local currency collapses on a weekly basis.
To understand why this class behaves with such absolute impunity, one must realize that their open arrogance is the frontline of a deliberate state strategy.
The government is not trying to hide its rot; it is intentionally becoming so corrupt that the people completely lose track of the crimes.
By ensuring that a fresh, multi-million dollar heist comes to public attention or the theatrics of giving away cars and cash are played out every single week, the regime creates a calculated information overload.
This relentless bombardment ensures that no single scandal remains in the spotlight long enough to catalyze an organized, sustained mass movement.
Before civil society or ordinary citizens can even begin to unpack the $114 million interchange scandal, they are hit with the R800 million election tender expose, which is immediately overtaken by the news of $16,000 boreholes.
This is immediately followed by a relentless cycle of public gifting, where massive cash donations are handed to a prominent church leader one week, a luxury car is gifted to a popular comedian the next, and a house is bought for an online influencer the following week.
The shock of today violently displaces the crime of yesterday, leaving the nation in a state of permanent mental whiplash.
This is the engineering of mass desensitization as a tool of governance.
Human cognitive capacity and emotional energy are strictly finite, and the ruling class weaponizes this exhaustion.
Outrage requires psychological energy, and in an economy where the average citizen is already drained just trying to secure food, electricity, and clean water, that energy is a luxury.
By flooding the public square with an unstoppable torrent of grand theft and public displays of opulence the state systematically burns out the population’s capacity for shock.
The scandals stop being breaking news and become the background noise of daily life.
The ultimate aim of the elite is to push society past its breaking point into total corruption fatigue, lowering the political cost of theft to near zero.
Furthermore, this strategy uses the complete lack of consequences to inflict deep psychological damage on the national psyche, inducing a state of learned helplessness.
When looting is normalized, the public stops demanding accountability, allowing the powerful to strip public assets in broad daylight without facing any backlash or resistance.
This permanent exhaustion ensures that the ruling class can continue their plunder completely unhindered by the population they are impoverishing.
Over time, this helplessness degrades into a deeply destructive national cynicism where the moral baseline of the country drops to zero.
Corruption is no longer viewed as an emergency; it is normalized as the basic background noise of daily life.
Public discourse shifts from demanding systemic justice to weary resignation and dark humor.
When the Zvigananda throw a $20 million wedding using funds drained from public contracts, the national reaction is no longer a collective demand for a judicial inquiry, but rather a cynical shrug.
This is the exact moment the ruling class wins.
Once the population is thoroughly desensitized, the elite no longer need to waste energy covering their tracks.
Apathy becomes their strongest shield, allowing them to plunder without friction.
Yet, this governance through exhaustion contains a fatal structural flaw: it trades long-term systemic stability for short-term elite enrichment.
A state that rules over a thoroughly cynical and detached population has no genuine legitimacy left.
When the economy faces severe external shocks or internal collapse, the regime cannot rally the citizenry because the social contract has been completely liquidated.
No one feels a duty to defend or support a system that functions solely as an extraction pump for a few politically connected families and their tenderpreneur network.
A nation cannot survive forever on a diet of systematic plunder.
As the productive sectors of the economy are drained by currency manipulation and inflated tenders, the available wealth inevitably shrinks.
History proves that while engineered apathy can suppress public anger for a season, it cannot erase the physical realities of poverty and hunger.
The pressure cooker continues to build beneath the surface of public indifference.
When a population is pushed past the boundaries of basic physical survival, the artificial desensitization dissolves instantly, replaced by a volatile, unpredictable fury that no amount of political engineering can contain.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08