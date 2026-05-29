Why are Zimbabwe’s tenderpreneurs drunk with wealth unlike other billionaires?

The weekend reports detailing the jaw-dropping 20 million dollars in cash, prime land, and luxury gifts showered on Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s son, Taonanyasha, by the who’s who of Zimbabwe’s political patronage left a collective sense of shock and deep revulsion across Zimbabwe.
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This vulgar spectacle is not an isolated event but part of a broader, systemic pathology.
We consistently witness characters like Wicknell Chivayo splurging on private jets, parading fleets of the latest luxury vehicles, and handing out wads of cash alongside brand-new cars to social media influencers.
This ostentatious display of wealth stands in sharp, glaring contrast to the behavior of global and continental billionaires.
Figures like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Bill Gates, or Africa’s own Strive Masiyiwa and Aliko Dangote, possess fortunes that dwarf local wealth by billions of dollars, yet they rarely exhibit such drunk, unhinged behavior.
The reasons for this profound divergence are rooted in how wealth is acquired, the mechanisms of accountability that govern it, and the deep-seated psychological insecurity inherent to state-sponsored patronage.
At the core of this divide is the fundamental difference between value creation and resource extraction.
Billionaires like Musk, Zuckerberg, or Masiyiwa spent decades building empires from the ground up by solving complex global and continental problems.
They engineered technologies, designed software, or laid down massive telecommunications networks that fundamentally transformed human productivity and daily life.
Their wealth is intrinsically tied to real innovation, institutional structure, and open-market competition.
When an individual creates a product that millions willingly pay for every single day, they develop a profound psychological respect for the process of wealth generation.
You value what you sweat for.
Conversely, Zimbabwe’s tenderpreneurs create absolutely no tangible value.
Their wealth is extracted directly from the national purse through inflated state contracts, fuel monopolies, and opaque procurement deals.
When millions of dollars are acquired not through decades of grueling market competition, but through the stroke of a politically connected pen, the capital loses all weight and meaning.
It becomes easy-come, easy-go money, which explains the reckless, drunken urgency to throw it around in public.
Furthermore, true industrialists operate under an uncompromising regime of institutional accountability.
The wealth of global and continental billionaires is tied directly to publicly traded shares, corporate governance, and international audit standards.
A single erratic behavioral outburst, a visible display of vulgarity, or a hint of corruption can wipe billions of dollars off the stock market valuation of companies like Meta, Tesla, or Econet within minutes.
These individuals are tightly bound by the expectations of international central banks, diverse boards of directors, strict regulatory bodies, and millions of retail shareholders.
They are forced to behave with a high degree of calculation and public restraint.
In total contrast, Zimbabwe’s tenderpreneurs exist within an ecosystem completely devoid of institutional oversight or consequence.
The very state institutions, anti-corruption commissions, and regulatory authorities tasked with protecting public funds are completely compromised.
When senior state officials and oversight authorities are seen actively participating in and celebrating these lavish multi-million-dollar events, it signals an environment of total impunity.
Because these tenderpreneurs answer to no board of directors and face zero threat of prosecution, there is no institutional pressure to practice modesty or financial discipline.
This leads to the starkly different timelines governing authentic entrepreneurship versus political patronage.
True builders design corporate structures meant to outlive them for generations.
Companies like the Dangote Group or Microsoft are built on long-term sustainability and systemic resilience.
Tenderpreneurship, however, has a volatile and strict expiration date tied entirely to political cycles, internal factionalism, and regime survival.
The individuals who enrich themselves through state contracts are acutely aware that their access to the national cash register is entirely dependent on their current proximity to specific powerful elites.
If those political dynamics shift, or if their patrons fall out of favor, their source of wealth can vanish overnight.
This reality breeds a desperate psychological urgency.
The aggressive splashing of cash, the rapid purchasing of private jets, and the staging of obscenely expensive weddings are not expressions of genuine financial confidence.
Instead, they are a desperate, loud, and performative projection of power meant to mask a deep-seated financial insecurity.
They must consume and show off as much as possible right now, because they know the music could stop at any moment.
This reality explains the feverish push for the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill, or CAB3.
Without the current ruling clique, these tenderpreneurs will fizzle into oblivion.
The end of the so-called “Second Republic” will inevitably mark the end of Sakunda Holdings.
There will be no Intratrek or IMC Communications.
We do not need to look too far back for inspiration.
Where is the mighty Alpha and Omega Dairy today, after the fall of Robert Mugabe?
Furthermore, should any of these tenderpreneurs die today, their supposed ‘empires’ would collapse instantly, with their wealth squandered by relatives or reclaimed by the state when the political winds change.
Ultimately, the contrast between these two classes of wealthy individuals exposes the profound moral and economic crisis within Zimbabwe.
When wealth is earned through genuine innovation and market competition, it manifests as institutional power, economic growth, and societal advancement.
When wealth is plundered from a struggling nation through political patronage, it manifests as a vulgar, drunken performance.
These flamboyant displays of luxury are an open insult to millions of ordinary Zimbabweans who are currently enduring severe economic hardship, broken public infrastructure, and failing social services.
The tragedy of the Zimbabwean tenderpreneur is that no matter how many private jets they buy, or how many millions they drop on a single weekend wedding, their wealth remains a hollow illusion of success.
It is a fortune built on the impoverishment of the state, totally detached from merit, and destined to remain a textbook example of the corrosive nature of unearned wealth.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08