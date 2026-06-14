After saving her children from fire, mother pleads for help

Portia Rutendo Ncube says she still relives the terrifying moments of Tuesday afternoon, when she raced from work to her flat in Bulawayo’s central business district fearing she would lose her children.
The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at a residential block between 4th and 5th Avenue along Lobengula Street, gutting the family’s apartment and leaving them without a home.
Ms Ncube said she was at her workplace at Fidelity Building shortly after lunch when she received a distressing phone call from her house help.
“Her voice was full of fear. She said there is smoke coming into the house. As soon as I heard her voice shaking, I grabbed my bag and rushed,” said Ms Ncube.
She said ongoing roadworks along Lobengula Street delayed her journey, forcing her to disembark at the corner of 4th Avenue and run to the apartment.
When she arrived, the main entrance to the flat had already been engulfed by flames.
Desperate to reach her children, Ms Ncube entered through a neighbouring flat but found the connecting door locked.
With no other way in, she smashed a window to get inside.
“I went to the window that did not have burglar bars and I broke it with my hands,” she said.
“I broke the window and got my baby out.”
All the children were rescued safely, but the fire destroyed most of the family’s household property.
Ms Ncube said she is still battling trauma and chest pains after inhaling smoke during the rescue.
“Even though we lost property, we thank God for the preservation of life. I felt if I delayed, it was going to be bad news,” she said.
The fire is suspected to have started in a downstairs section of the building, reportedly due to an electrical fault linked to refrigeration equipment.
The intense heat and thick smoke caused ceilings to collapse and melted household appliances beyond repair.
However, some critical family documents, including certificates, were saved.
The family is now urgently looking for accommodation while trying to rebuild their lives.
Ms Ncube has appealed to members of the public for financial assistance to help secure shelter and replace essential household items.
“I would appreciate any financial help from people because I have to look for accommodation and buy property,” she said.
Those willing to assist can contact Portia Rutendo Madzivire on 0777574619.
Financial contributions can also be sent via bank deposit to: Bank Name: Stanbic Account Name: Portia R Ncube Account Number: 9140008966469Post published in: Featured