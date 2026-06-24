HARARE — Armed police raided the offices of the Constitution Defenders Forum on Tuesday night and seized several items including T-shirts and flyers, the organisation said.
The group, formed to resist attempts to amend the constitution and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office beyond constitutional limits, said its director of programmes for Harare, Paul Gorekore, had been arrested hours earlier after police raided his home in Mbare.
Just after 11PM, armed police in two pick-up trucks arrived at the CDF offices, housed in the same building as Biti Law Chambers — the law firm of the group’s leader Tendai Biti — and confronted a guard who fled.
They proceeded into the CDF office, which is on a floor above Biti’s legal firm, and began seizing items of interest. CDF said it would compile a full inventory of what was taken.
“We strongly condemn the arrest and detention of our Harare federation director of programmes following an unlawful entry and search at his house by the ZRP,” CDF said in a statement issued before the raid at its offices.
“We view this as an attempt to intimidate citizens and activists exercising their constitutional rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful civic participation.”
“We call upon the police to act strictly in accordance with the law, respect due process, and immediately release him without charge. Advocating against Constitutional Amendment Bill (No. 3) is not a crime. We remain vigilant and resolute in defending constitutionalism and the rights of all citizens.”
The National Assembly passed the Bill to extend presidential terms from five to seven years on June 18.
The constitutional amendments would allow Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030.
Some 216 lawmakers voted in favour of the draft legislation, passing the 187 mark needed for a two-thirds majority.
The Bill is now being debated in the Senate where it is also expected to sail through as Mnangagwa’s governing Zanu PF party controls it through traditional leaders and other proxies who generally vote with the party.
Signs that Mnangagwa, 83, wanted to stay in power beyond the end of his second term in 2028 emerged about two years ago, when his supporters started chanting slogans at Zanu PF rallies that he needed more time to complete his agenda.
The party last year resolved to change the constitution to lengthen presidential terms and the plan received cabinet backing in February.
Critics say the bill is a ruse for Mnangagwa to stay in power for longer, though its backers say it will strengthen accountability and foster political stability.
The Bill has faced uncharacteristically vocal opposition from the public and some independence war veterans, who turned on their erstwhile ally, accusing him of a power grab.