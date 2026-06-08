BILL WATCH: Committee Meetings This Week

Six open Committee meetings are scheduled for next week, as indicated below. In addition, the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security will be continuing its fact-finding visits to renewable energy projects. The committee’s itinerary is also set out below.
“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that members of the public can attend them, but as observers only. Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the building.
Parliament’s schedule of all the committee meetings next week, open and closed, can be accessed on the Veritas website [link].
Monday 8th June at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services and War Veterans Affairs
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, the Commissioner-General of Police and Xicolokolo Lobby Group on a petition regarding private firearms ownership, licensing, registration and enforcement
Venue: Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building
Monday 8th June at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on ICT, Postal and Courier Services
Oral evidence from the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services on issues arising from the Ministry’s 2025 third and fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports.
Venue: Committee Room 3, first floor, New Parliament Building
Monday 8th June at 2 p.m.
Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training on issues arising from the Ministry’s 2025 fourth quarter Budget Performance Report.
Venue: Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building
Monday 8th June at 2 p.m.
Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development on issues arising from the Ministry’s 2025 third and fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports
Venue: Committee Room 8, second floor, New Parliament Building
Tuesday 9th June at 10 a.m.
Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on an inquiry into the allocation of service station stands in residential areas
Venue: Committee Room 10, second floor, New Parliament Building
Thursday 11th June at 10 a.m.
Joint Portfolio Committee on Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, and Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage
Oral evidence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on government policies, programmes and institutional mechanisms aimed at preserving Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage and promoting national unity and cultural diversity
Venue: Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building
Visits to Renewable Energy Projects
Team A
Kariba, Monday 8th June
Activity: Meeting with Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Activity: Tour of Kariba South Hydro Power Station
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Team B
Seke, Tuesday 9th June
Activity: Meeting with IPP and Partners
Time: 11 a.m.
Activity: Tour of Harava Solar Plant
Time: 12 p.m.
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