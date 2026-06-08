8.6.2026 18:45
by Veritas

BILL WATCH: Committee Meetings This Week

PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 8/2026

Six open Committee meetings are scheduled for next week, as indicated below.  In addition, the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security will be continuing its fact-finding visits to renewable energy projects.  The committee’s itinerary is also set out below.

“Open”, in the context of committee meetings, means that members of the public can attend them, but as observers only.  Members of the public wishing to attend meetings in the New Parliament Building will need to produce their IDs to gain entry to the building.

Parliament’s schedule of all the committee meetings next week, open and closed, can be accessed on the Veritas website [link].

Monday 8th June at 10 a.m.

Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Security Services and War Veterans Affairs

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, the Commissioner-General of Police and Xicolokolo Lobby Group on a petition regarding private firearms ownership, licensing, registration and enforcement

Venue:  Committee Room 2, first floor, New Parliament Building

Monday 8th June at 10 a.m.

Portfolio Committee on ICT, Postal and Courier Services

Oral evidence from the Ministry of ICT, Postal and Courier Services on issues arising from the Ministry’s 2025 third and fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports.

Venue:  Committee Room 3, first floor, New Parliament Building

Monday 8th June at 2 p.m.

Portfolio Committee on Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training on issues arising from the Ministry’s 2025 fourth quarter Budget Performance Report.

Venue:  Committee Room 7, second floor, New Parliament Building

Monday 8th June at 2 p.m.

Portfolio Committee on Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and SMEs Development on issues arising from the Ministry’s 2025 third and fourth quarter Budget Performance Reports

Venue:  Committee Room 8, second floor, New Parliament Building

Tuesday 9th June at 10 a.m.

Portfolio Committee on Energy and Power Development

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on an inquiry into the allocation of service station stands in residential areas

Venue:  Committee Room 10, second floor, New Parliament Building

Thursday 11th June at 10 a.m.

Joint Portfolio Committee on Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, and Thematic Committee on Culture and Heritage

Oral evidence from the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on government policies, programmes and institutional mechanisms aimed at preserving Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage and promoting national unity and cultural diversity

Venue:  Committee Room 11, third floor, New Parliament Building

Visits to Renewable Energy Projects

Team A

Kariba, Monday 8th June

Activity:       Meeting with Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC)

Time:   12:30 p.m.

Activity:       Tour of Kariba South Hydro Power Station

Time:   1:30 p.m.

Team B

Seke, Tuesday 9th June

Activity:       Meeting with IPP and Partners

Time:   11 a.m.

Activity:       Tour of Harava Solar Plant

Time:   12 p.m.

Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.

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