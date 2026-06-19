Death of democracy in Zimbabwe: how the passing of CAB3 resembles the establishment of Hitler’s tyranny

History has a cruel way of repeating its darkest chapters under the guise of legal correctness and parliamentary procedure.
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The passage of the Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill, or CAB3, by Zimbabwe’s House of Assembly is not merely a routine legislative update; it is a civilian coup executed in broad daylight.
With 216 votes in favor and only 42 against, the façade of a functioning democracy was meticulously maintained, while its very soul was extracted.
For those who understand how totalitarianism takes root, this moment carries a chillingly familiar historical echo.
It is Zimbabwe’s own version of the 1933 Enabling Act—the infamous law passed by the German Reichstag that legally constructed the dictatorship of Adolf Hitler.
Both the German law, officially titled the “Law to Remedy the Distress of People and Reich,” and Zimbabwe’s CAB3 share the fundamental dishonesty of authoritarian branding.
Hitler’s regime framed their destruction of civil liberties as a necessary, benevolent remedy for a national crisis.
In identical fashion, the sponsors of CAB3 have packaged this drastic consolidation of power as a “constructive reform” designed to bring political stability and align the country with developmental imperatives.
In both instances, the public is told that their rights are being taken away for their own benefit, using the language of national welfare to disguise the raw acquisition of absolute control.
The most insidious feature of both laws is that they weaponized the democratic process to destroy democracy from within.
The Enabling Act appeared legal because it was passed by a parliament of elected officials supposedly representing the populace.
CAB3 boasts the same superficial legitimacy.
Yet, beneath the veneer of parliamentary majorities lies a story of intense intimidation, political maneuvering, and blatant legal manipulation.
Hitler achieved his mandatory two-thirds majority by arresting communist and social democratic deputies, driving opponents into hiding, and surrounding the voting chamber with armed stormtroopers to terrorize the remaining legislators.
In Zimbabwe, the methodology was modernized but no less coercive.
The ruling party’s two-thirds majority was systematically engineered through the judicial and legislative manipulation of an unelected, self-imposed opposition secretary general, who recalled genuine, elected opposition lawmakers from Parliament.
This engineered vacuum allowed the ruling party to seize the seats it failed to win at the ballot box.
For the legislators who remained, the denial of a secret ballot and the enforcement of a strict whipping system guaranteed compliance through fear, while others were compromised by promises of cash and luxury vehicles.
Furthermore, the legal subversion of the constitution itself follows the same historical script.
The Enabling Act allowed the German cabinet to bypass the Weimar Constitution and rule entirely by executive decree.
CAB3 strikes an identical blow to constitutionalism.
By extending the president’s time in office and stripping citizens of their fundamental right to directly elect the head of state—placing that power instead into a compromised Parliament—the bill fundamentally alters the country’s governance architecture.
Crucially, it did so by evading the mandatory constitutional safeguard of a public referendum, which is explicitly required when an amendment extends the term of an incumbent ruler.
Instead of respecting the law, the regime’s legal architects twisted the extension into a mere “changing of the electoral cycle.”
Even the capture of social institutions matches the historical parallel.
Just as Hitler secured the compliance or active support of specific sections of the church to legitimize his consolidation, CAB3 has relied heavily on the vocal backing of state-aligned “indigenous churches” to provide a thin veneer of moral and cultural approval for executive overreach.
With the parallel complete, the independent judiciary is dismantled as the selection of judges is handed directly to executive whim, and key oversight bodies are dissolved.
When the German Social Democrat Otto Wels stood before a hostile chamber in 1933 to vote against the Enabling Act, he courageously told Hitler that no vote could strip them of their honor.
In Zimbabwe’s Parliament, 36 members of the opposition CCC chose a different path, abandoning their constituents to vote alongside the ruling party.
Their betrayal underscores the total collapse of the political guardrails meant to protect the republic.
The passage of CAB3 is a tragedy of historic proportions.
It proves that a dictatorship does not always arrive through the barrel of a gun or a military tank; it can be quietly written into law by the stroke of a pen in an air-conditioned parliament.
By consolidating total power in the executive, stripping the judiciary of its independence, and taking away the citizens’ right to vote for their leader, Zimbabwe has effectively closed the door on popular sovereignty.
Democracy did not die in Zimbabwe today through an open coup; it was legally assassinated by the very individuals elected to protect it.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08