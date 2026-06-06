Even a scoring Mbappé leaves the pitch after 90 minutes: Mnangagwa must exit in 2028

When a ruling party resorts to sports metaphors to justify altering a nation’s foundational law, it inadvertently hands its critics the perfect tools for its own intellectual dismantling.
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The recent parliamentary debates on Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill, or CAB3, exposed a profoundly flawed line of reasoning championed by ZANU-PF legislators.
MP Perseverance Zhou’s explicit comparison of President Emmerson Mnangagwa to French football star Kylian Mbappé—demanding to know why we should stop a striker who is actively scoring developmental goals—is more than just colorful political rhetoric.
It is a dangerous misreading of both the beautiful game and the mechanics of constitutional democracy.
By examining this very metaphor under the uncompromising light of logic, the entire argument for a 2030 term extension completely unravels.
The core fallacy of the scoring argument lies in a fundamental misunderstanding of timekeeping.
In football, a match lasts exactly ninety minutes plus standard stoppage time.
Even if Mbappé is on a magnificent hat-trick, completely dominating the pitch, and dazzling the crowd, the final whistle blows the exact second the clock runs out.
FIFA does not, and will never, change the rules of football to lengthen a match just because a single star player is performing well.
To do so would subvert the entire integrity of the sport.
In the political reality of Zimbabwe, the current constitutional limit is that final whistle.
When 2028 arrives, the match is over for this presidency.
A high-performing leader does not grant a nation the license to arbitrarily add extra time to the clock.
Furthermore, the ruling party’s frantic defense that Mnangagwa is already in the eighteen-yard box and possessing unstoppable momentum misinterprets how rules govern a game.
In football, if a striker enters the penalty area, dribbles past the last defender, and is actively drawing back their leg to shoot, the referee will still blow the final whistle if the ninety minutes have elapsed.
The ball does not get a free pass to cross the goal line simply because it was close.
Momentum yields to the clock; it never overrides it.
Therefore, arguing that CAB3 should pass because the president is in the middle of executing developmental projects is legally and logically bankrupt.
The rules dictate the timeline of the game, not the position of the player on the pitch.
This brings us to the crucial distinction between being substituted and the match simply ending.
ZANU-PF figures frame the constitutional term limit as an unfair premature substitution—taking a star player off the field while they are still full of energy.
But the constitution is not a manager holding up a substitution board in the seventy-fifth minute.
The constitution is the stadium clock.
In 2028, Mnangagwa is not being forced onto the bench while the game continues without him; the match itself has reached its lawful conclusion.
Beyond the immediate mechanics of the game, we must confront the broader danger of altering rules for the sake of an individual.
Constitutions, like the laws of football, are designed to outlive and outweigh any single person, no matter how talented or powerful they are perceived to be.
If FIFA began rewriting rulebooks mid-tournament to accommodate the peak performance of a single generation’s favorite athlete, global football would instantly collapse into absolute disorder.
We would find ourselves in the ludicrous position where FIFA officials at the 2026 World Cup arbitrarily grant France an extra thirty minutes of play simply because Kylian Mbappé is having a brilliant afternoon on the pitch.
Predictability would vanish, fairness would be obliterated, and the game would cease to be a sport, transforming instead into a scripted exhibition.
When a nation tampers with its supreme law to cater to the ambitions or performance of one man, it invites that exact brand of institutional disorder into its governance.
A functional democracy thrives on the certainty of its systems, not the indispensability of its leaders.
The “indispensable leader” narrative is an ancient trap that historically births autocracy.
By arguing that the country cannot transition because one specific individual is “scoring,” the ruling party quietly makes a damning admission: they are admitting they have failed to build institutional continuity or cultivate a deep bench of leadership within their own ranks.
A truly successful team does not collapse when a striker’s time is up; it relies on a robust system that trains the next generation to take the field.
Worryingly, altering constitutional rules mid-stream shatters the social contract and destroys future political stability.
It sets a catastrophic precedent that transforms the supreme law of the land into a malleable document, easily bent by whoever holds temporary legislative power.
If the rules can be rewritten to extend a term today under the guise of development, they can be rewritten tomorrow to erase accountability entirely.
This creates an environment of profound unpredictability that deters long-term investment, fractures national unity, and undermines the very developmental goals the ruling party claims to protect.
Ultimately, no single player is bigger than the game, and no single politician is bigger than the republic.
The rules must remain blind to performance, personality, and political power.
When the final whistle blows in 2028, the match ends.
To demand an extension because a leader is in the eighteen-yard box is to demand a breakdown of legal order.
For the sake of the nation’s democratic integrity, the rules must be respected, the clock must be obeyed, and the final whistle must be honored.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08