17:54 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: How does one not envy British democracy while Zimbabwe suffers under the yoke of power greed?

Whenever we look across the oceans and point out the stark, undeniable contrast between how power is negotiated there and how it is hoarded here, the self-appointed gatekeepers of patriotism line up to accuse us of psychological submission. If you value my social justice advocacy and writing, please consider a financial contribution to keep it