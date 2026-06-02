How UAE became Zimbabwe’s top customer, buying half of everything it exports

- The United Arab Emirates has overtaken South Africa as Zimbabwe’s largest export destination, marking a significant shift in the country’s trade landscape.
- UAE-bound exports accounted for 50% of Zimbabwe’s total export earnings in the first quarter of 2026, according to official data.
- Bilateral trade exceeded $5 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass $6 billion by the end of this year.
- The growing partnership reflects increasing Gulf demand for Zimbabwean minerals and agricultural products, alongside rising investment flows.
New trade figures show the UAE accounted for half of Zimbabwe’s export earnings in the first quarter of 2026, cementing its position as the country’s most important overseas market and highlighting changing trade dynamics in Southern Africa.
According to data from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat), Zimbabwe exported goods worth approximately $1.401 billion to the UAE between January and March, representing 50% of the country’s total exports of $2.775 billion during the period. Minerals and horticultural products remained the dominant export categories.
The development comes as bilateral trade between Zimbabwe and the UAE continues to expand rapidly. Trade volumes exceeded $5 billion in 2025, and officials from both countries expect that figure to surpass $6 billion by the end of 2026.
Speaking on the growing partnership, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement policy had helped strengthen international relationships and create opportunities for deeper economic cooperation.
UAE Ambassador to Zimbabwe Jassim Mohammed Al Qasimi also pointed to the steady growth in commercial relations, noting that investment activity and ongoing projects across several sectors are expected to drive further increases in trade this year.
The UAE’s rise as Zimbabwe’s leading export market marks a significant departure from long-standing trade patterns in the region, where South Africa has traditionally dominated as Zimbabwe’s primary trading partner.
The shift reflects the Gulf nation’s growing appetite for African commodities and its expanding investment footprint across the continent. It also signals Zimbabwe’s increasing efforts to diversify its economic partnerships beyond its immediate regional neighbours.
With trade already on track to exceed last year’s record performance, the UAE-Zimbabwe relationship is emerging as one of the fastest-growing economic partnerships involving Southern Africa.