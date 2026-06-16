Hundreds of youths unpaid months after Maphisa legacy projects

The workers, who were engaged under the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), said they were recruited in January to work on projects at Mahetshe Primary and Secondary schools, as well as other facilities including clinics and police bases, with the understanding that they would be paid in stages as construction progressed.
One of the workers, who requested anonymity, said they embraced the programme with enthusiasm as it offered an opportunity to contribute to community development while earning an income.
“I am one of the people who worked at Mahetshe Primary School for the past five months under the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency, helping to build schools and develop our area, yet we have not been paid,” the worker said.
“It was mostly local people from Matobo and other parts of Matabeleland who were employed. The goal was to develop clinics, hospitals and police bases so that targets for April 18 could be met. We were happy as children of Matobo because it was a government programme.”
According to the workers, officials told them that payments would be made after each construction phase was completed.
“They told us we would be paid in stages. From foundation to slab was one stage, and from slab to window level was another. They promised that once a stage was completed, we would be paid,” said the worker.
However, despite completing two to three stages by early February, workers claim payments were not made as promised.
“Government officials came to a meeting after we raised concerns and promised that we would receive our money. At the end of February, we only received payment for one stage, even though by then we had completed three stages or more. We continued working because we wanted to see development in our area.”
Workers said they often had to provide their own food while working under pressure to meet deadlines.
They estimate that around 500 people are affected, with groups operating at both Mahetshe Primary and Secondary schools.
“There were groups A to 11 at the primary school and groups A to 9 at the secondary school. More groups were later added, and by then some workers from Mashonaland had joined. Altogether, the number of affected people is above 500,” said another worker.
Some workers said they sustained injuries while on duty but still have not been fully paid.
“We last received payment around April 10. Some of us had completed more stages and were still owed. We were told to continue working and that payment would come after the holidays, but since then there has been silence,” one worker said.
Several workers said repeated inquiries had yielded little progress.
“Whenever we ask, they tell us we will be paid on Tuesday. Some people have stopped working because no one who employed us is still on the ground,” another employee said.
The workers also alleged that when they sought explanations from officials, they were told funds had already been disbursed before Independence Day.
“When we ask at the Gwanda accountant’s office, we are told the money was paid before Independence. We do not know what to do. One supervisor even told us that asking about our wages was tantamount to fighting government efforts to develop schools,” said one worker.
The workers said the delays had left many struggling to support their families and pay school fees.
“We have children in school, and some of us have failed to pay their fees. At one point, we were told arrangements would be made with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education so that our wages could be paid directly to schools,” said another worker.
They also expressed concern over allegations that those demanding payment were being labelled opposition supporters.
“When you ask about your money, you are labelled an opposition member. That is painful because we worked. I was never labelled before, but now I am being labelled simply because I am asking to be paid,” said the worker.
The employees said they remain uncertain about the fate of their wages despite being instructed to submit their names for processing.
Contacted for comment, Matabeleland South Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Albert Nguluvhe, who oversaw preparations for the country’s Independence Day celebrations, said he was not immediately aware of the workers’ grievances but acknowledged that some payments linked to the preparations remained outstanding.
“I will have to look into it. I know there are certain companies whose payments are still outstanding, but the government has committed itself to settling these bills soon. I do not know if these workers are among those affected,” said Nguluvhe.
“I know there are companies that supplied materials, and the government is going to pay them soon. For matters I am not aware of, I will have to find out from RIDA.”
The affected workers are now appealing for urgent intervention, saying months of unpaid labour have left many families facing financial hardship despite their contribution to projects aimed at improving public infrastructure in Matobo District.