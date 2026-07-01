If the “leaked intelligence report” is true, Tagwirei’s presidential ambitions are effectively dead

The recent circulation of an alleged 21-page intelligence and risk assessment dated 27 June 2026 has sent shockwaves through Zimbabwe’s political landscape.
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The document casts Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill, or CAB3, not merely as a term-extension tool, but as a clinical mechanism for an imminent constitutional coup.
Whether the document is a genuine leak from state security or a sophisticated decoy designed to sabotage the plan from within, its true significance lies in the explosive scenario it details.
The report outlines the rapid installation of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa for a seven-year presidential term, with tenderpreneur Kudakwashe Tagwirei stepping in as her vice president.
While this arrangement is framed as the ultimate triumph for the president’s “Zvigananda” business and political cabal, a cold reading of ZANU-PF history suggests that if these leaks are true, they may well signal the definitive end of Tagwirei’s lofty political ambitions rather than their realization.
Tagwirei is no stranger to the perils of whispered secrets.
He was previously central to a leaked audio recording regarding his immense state capture.
In it, an interlocutor claimed the billionaire openly bragged about his influence over cabinet appointments and his ability to summon ministers, top bureaucrats, and military chiefs to his house.
The leak also alleged that Tagwirei wanted to eliminate Vice President Constantino Chiwenga right after CAB3 passed, viewing him as the ultimate roadblock to his presidential aspirations.
In other words, Tagwirei may view a vice presidential appointment today as the first step toward the ultimate prize.
Yet, in the treacherous waters of Zimbabwean politics, believing that a gentleman’s agreement or a temporary alliance guarantees a smooth path to the pinnacle of power is a fatal delusion.
History is a brutal teacher, and its primary lesson in this country is that political alliances are highly volatile, and today’s indispensable benefactor is invariably tomorrow’s existential threat.
The script currently unfolding is a remake of a movie Zimbabweans have watched before.
During the twilight of Robert Mugabe’s long rule, an unwritten understanding supposedly existed that Emmerson Mnangagwa would eventually inherit the presidency.
That agreement evaporated overnight when the factional apparatus pivotally shifted toward First Lady Grace Mugabe, culminating in Mnangagwa’s abrupt dismissal in early November 2017.
Ultimately, this act of betrayal sparked the military intervention that forced Mugabe to resign two weeks later.
History repeated itself immediately after the coup.
An informal understanding was reportedly struck between Mnangagwa and the man who cleared his path to power, then-Defense Forces Commander Constantino Chiwenga, dictating that the general would serve as vice president before taking over the reins.
Instead, CAB3 and the systematic sidelining of military loyalists stand as a monument to yet another broken promise.
If Tagwirei believes his financial muscle and proximity to the First Family insulate him from this cycle of betrayal, he completely misunderstands the psychology of absolute power.
Power is a profoundly addictive substance, neurologically and structurally more potent than any narcotic.
Should the transition manifest as the supposed intelligence report outlines, Auxillia Mnangagwa will not simply occupy the state house as a seat-warmer.
She is currently 63 years old and possesses immense political energy.
Her relatively young age means she could easily remain in office for at least three more decades.
Once an individual tastes the supreme authority of the presidency, the inclination is never voluntary relinquishment; it is entrenchment.
A President Auxillia Mnangagwa would almost certainly look to extend her own mandate, perhaps through subsequent constitutional amendments to dismantle term limits entirely, just as her predecessor has done.
If life proves anything, a mother will only willingly surrender the reins of power for her own offspring.
In that inevitable scenario, Tagwirei’s position as vice president changes from a stepping stone into a cage.
Is he truly prepared to wait for thirty-plus years for his presidential dreams to come true?
If he grows impatient or displays the same overambitious hubris alleged in the previous audio leaks, the system will react with characteristic ruthlessness.
In the ZANU-PF ecosystem, a vice president with overt presidential ambitions who challenges the incumbent is treated as a malignant tumor to be excised.
Tagwirei would not be the first to find out how quickly the state apparatus can turn on its creators.
He could be systematically stripped of his sprawling financial empire, unseated from the Central Committee, jailed under the banner of anti-corruption, or worse.
The very political machinery he is accused of bankrolling would become the tool of his destruction.
Nothing in this intricate web of political maneuvering is clear-cut, and the architects of this constitutional coup may find they have severely overplayed their hand.
By attempting to completely insulate the succession matrix within a whipped, two-thirds parliamentary majority and lock out the military old guard, the executive has forced a factional war onto the national stage.
But as Grace Mugabe discovered in 2017, carefully crafted dynastic plans constructed on paper often collapse when they collide with the hard reality of institutional defiance.
Vice President Chiwenga, who still commands profound, quiet loyalty within the barracks, is unlikely to sit idly by as his political life expectancy is legislated out of existence.
By forcing the general into a corner, the Zvigananda cabal may inadvertently trigger the exact counter-response they are desperately trying to prevent.
When the dust settles on this high-stakes constitutional warfare, it may well be Chiwenga, rather than the billionaire tycoon or the First Lady, who has the last laugh.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08