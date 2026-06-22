In Parliament This Week : The Senate to Debate CAB3

The National Assembly adjourned last week after passing the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 3) Bill [CAB3] and will not resume until the 7th July. The Senate will be sitting this week and CAB3 is the foremost matter on its agenda.
In this Bill Watch we outline the business the Senate is expected to deal with, but please bear the following points in mind:
- When the Senate adjourns, all outstanding business is set down on its order paper (i.e. its agenda) for the next appropriate sitting day. There is usually too much to be covered in one day so whatever is not dealt with is postponed to the next appropriate day.
- The Senate can change the order in which it considers business.
- Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 3) Bill (CAB3): The first item on the Senate’s Order Paper is a resolution to suspend Standing Orders to allow CAB3 to take precedence over all other business, so the Senate will continue debating the Bill until it has been completed. The Senate’s consideration of the Bill is not likely to take as long as the National Assembly’s, so we have listed the other business on the Senate’s Order Paper in case the Senate turns to other matters during the week.
THE SENATE
Tuesday 23rd June
Motion:
- To suspend Standing Orders regarding the adjournment of the Senate and the precedence of business.
Bills to be dealt with:
The Senate is expected to deal with the following Bills:
- Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No 3) Bill [link]
This Bill will go straight into its Second Reading, having been transmitted from the National Assembly.
- Occupational Safety and Health Bill [link]
This Bill is due to undergo its Second Reading
International agreement to be approved
The Senate will be asked to approve the following international agreement:
- Convention Establishing the International Organisation for Mediation (2025) [link]
Reports of constitutional and statutory commissions to be considered:
The Senate is expected to consider the following reports:
- Reports of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on by-elections held in June, August, September and October 2025
Petition received:
The Senate will consider a report on the following petition:
- Petition calling for a review of laws relating to senior citizens
Parliamentary committee report to be considered:
The Senate is expected to consider a report on the following topic:
- Impact of the Youth Empowerment Bank on projects for youth empowerment
Motions to be dealt with by the Senate:
The Senate is expected to debate motions on the following topics:
- Encouraging employment of youths
- Measures to protect children against abuse
- Measures to prevent homelessness
- Resuscitating the cotton industry
- Combating non-communicable diseases
- Promoting responsive and accountable service delivery by local authorities
- Measures to conserve water resources
- Relocation of rural homesteads
- Reply to the President’s speech
Wednesday 24th June
The Senate will continue with business not dealt with on Tuesday
Thursday 25th June
Questions set down for answer:
The following questions have been tabled for Ministers to answer in the Senate on Thursday:
- Measures to mitigate the suspension of visas to the USA
- The inclusion of elderly farmers in the Pfumfudza agricultural support programme
- Revival of the district tillage mechanisation support programme
- Consultation with communities before mining claims are pegged in Communal Lands
- Zimbabwe’s debt arrears
Bills Being Considered by the Parliamentary Legal Committee
The PLC is considering the following Bills:
- National Drug, Substance Abuse Control and Enforcement Agency Bill [link]
- Whistle Blowers and Witness Protection Bill [link]
- Deposit Protection Corporation Amendment Bill [link]
Note there are no Portfolio Parliamentary Committees Meetings this week. There no open Senate Thematic Closed Meetings – closed meeting for the Senate are as posted on the Veritas website.
Veritas makes every effort to ensure reliable information, but cannot take legal responsibility for information supplied.Post published in: Featured