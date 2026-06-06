Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral defence ties by expanding existing cooperation in areas such as training, support and maintenance of common air assets. They also discussed ways to collaborate in new areas including joint manufacturing, counter-terrorism, border management and peacekeeping. Defence Ministry said that the meeting further reinforced ties by operationalising the objectives laid down in the Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation signed by the Defence Ministers of both countries on the sidelines of Aero India 2025.
6.6.2026 19:19
India and Zimbabwe agree to enhance bilateral defence ties by expanding existing cooperation
India and Zimbabwe today reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral defence cooperation during the inaugural meeting of the India-Zimbabwe Joint Defence Committee held in New Delhi. Joint Secretary (International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defence, Amitabh Prasad and Permanent Secretary of Zimbabwe, Aaron Daniel Tonde Nhepera, co-chaired the meeting.