Madzibaba veShanduko acquittal not a victory for justice but an indictment of the weaponization of the law

The acquittal of prominent opposition activist Godfrey Karembera, widely known as Madzibaba veShanduko, after eight grueling months in a Zimbabwean prison is not a victory for justice.
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It is an indictment of a broken system.
To celebrate his release as a triumph of judicial fairness is to completely misunderstand the calculated cruelty of modern authoritarianism in Zimbabwe.
The magistrate’s ruling that the state failed to produce a shred of evidence linking Karembera to any crime simply confirms what was obvious from the very beginning: there was no case to start with.
Yet, an innocent citizen lost nearly three-quarters of a year of his life to a cold concrete cell.
In Zimbabwe, the law is no longer a shield for the innocent; it has been systematically re-engineered into a weapon to blunt dissent.
The tragedy of Karembera’s eight-month incarceration is that it represents a predictable, state-sanctioned script.
It is the playbook of pretrial punishment, where bail is weaponized and the process itself becomes the sentence.
The regime knows fully well that many of these politically motivated charges will never survive the scrutiny of a proper trial.
The objective is never a legitimate conviction.
Instead, the goal is to neutralize, traumatize, and bankrupt perceived opponents of the state before they ever get their day in court.
By the time a higher court inevitably overturns a conviction, or a lower court is finally forced to acknowledge a complete lack of evidence, the state has already achieved its true purpose.
The activist has been removed from the streets, their resources drained, and a chilling message sent to the rest of society.
This pattern of malicious prosecution is the norm, not the exception.
We have witnessed this exact strategy deployed against Job Sikhala, who endured nearly two years of pre-trial detention in a maximum-security prison before being acquitted of the core charges against him.
We saw it with Jacob Ngarivhume, Fadzayi Mahere, and investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.
Each of these individuals faced a barrage of arrests, repeated and arbitrary denials of their constitutional right to bail, and lengthy detentions, only for the state’s cases to crumble upon closer inspection.
The institutional memory of Zimbabwe’s legal system is now stained by these high-profile examples of lawfare—the misuse of legal systems and principles against an enemy.
What is most disturbing about this trend is the complicity of institutions meant to safeguard the rule of law.
It defies reason that cases completely devoid of prima facie evidence—the bare minimum required to justify a trial—are routinely accepted by the national prosecuting authority and allowed to proceed through the courts.
Lower courts frequently act as conveyor belts for state overreach, rubber-stamping state objections to bail on the flimsiest of grounds.
While the eventual overturning of these convictions on appeal is often cited by state apologists as proof of judicial independence, it actually proves the exact opposite.
It highlights a deeply compromised lower judiciary that is either too terrified or too captured to uphold the constitution when political pressure is applied.
The independence of the judiciary cannot be measured solely by the corrective actions of higher courts after months or years of unlawful detention.
True judicial independence must be felt at the point of first contact—at the initial bail hearing, where a citizen’s liberty hangs in the balance.
When magistrate courts consistently disregard constitutional provisions regarding the right to bail, they cease to function as independent arbiters of justice and become extensions of the ruling party’s security apparatus.
We must question how these groundless charges pass through the gates of the legal system in the first place.
The failure to weed out malicious prosecutions at the inception of a case is a structural collapse of institutional integrity.
A captured judiciary does not always wear a uniform; it manifests in the quiet cowardice of legal officers who prioritize political compliance over constitutional fidelity.
When the law is used as a tool to silence peaceful protests, stifle political mobilization, and punish figures like Madzibaba veShanduko for merely supporting an opposition movement, the social contract is entirely severed.
This systemic weaponization of the courts erodes public confidence in the legal system, creating a dangerous environment where citizens view the courts not as arenas of fairness, but as instruments of persecution.
The case of Godfrey Karembera must serve as an urgent, unyielding call for deep reform within Zimbabwe’s justice system.
The international community, civil society, and ordinary citizens must look past the superficial optics of an acquittal and demand accountability for the eight months of stolen liberty that preceded it.
We must collectively reject a status quo where the state can arrest without consequence and detain without evidence.
The weaponization of the law to punish dissent must end.
Zimbabweans deserve a judiciary that protects their constitutional rights rather than one that acts as the executioner of their freedoms before a trial even begins.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08