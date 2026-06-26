4:09 by CITE Have your say: MRP alleges political persecution after re-arrest of party member

The Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) led by Mqondisi Moyo, has accused Zimbabwean authorities of weaponising the justice system to silence political dissent following the re-arrest of one of its members, Welcome Moyo, over an offence for which the party says he was already convicted, imprisoned and completed serving his sentence.