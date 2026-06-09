Plumtree ambulance stolen and crashed, emergency services suspended

In a public notice issued on Monday, Plumtree Town Secretary Thembelani Nyoni said the ambulance was stolen in the early hours of 8 June 2026.
Although the vehicle has since been recovered, Nyoni said it was involved in a crash while in the possession of the alleged thieves, leaving it heavily damaged and unable to provide emergency medical transport services.
“The vehicle has since been located. However, during the period when it was unlawfully taken, it was involved in a road traffic accident and sustained extensive damage,” Nyoni said in the statement.
As a result, council ambulance services have been suspended while authorities assess the extent of the damage and determine whether the vehicle can be repaired or if a replacement ambulance will be required.
The suspension is expected to affect residents who rely on the local authority’s ambulance for emergency medical transport.
Nyoni urged members of the public requiring emergency medical transportation to make alternative arrangements during the disruption.
“Members of the public requiring emergency medical transport services are encouraged to make alternative arrangements during this period,” he said.
The council did not provide details on how the ambulance was stolen, where the accident occurred, whether anyone was injured in the crash, or whether any arrests had been made.