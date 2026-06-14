Police bust suspected illicit alcohol factory, seize ethanol and equipment

Speaking during a media briefing, provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the operation followed a tip-off from members of the public.
“We received a tip-off that there was a premises in town producing illicit alcohol. We went there and recovered three full 200-litre drums containing ethanol,” said Insp Msebele.
Police also discovered assorted alcoholic products suspected to be illicit brews commonly known as “njengu” and other unregulated brands.
“We recovered various assortments of alcohol which we suspect to be njengu and other illicit products. When we asked for licences authorising production and distribution, none were produced,” she said.
Authorities confiscated distillers and other equipment found at the premises and impounded two vehicles linked to the operation.
The raid comes amid concerns over the proliferation of counterfeit alcoholic beverages.
Among the confiscated products were suspected “fake” Highlanders African Gin, a beverage which was recently launched to celebrate the club’s 100 years of existence.
Inspector Msebele warned that the production, distribution and sale of illicit alcohol are prohibited under existing laws and urged members of the public to report suspicious activities.
“These illicit brews are often produced in backyards. The Harmful Liquids Act also makes it an offence for property owners to allow their premises to be used for such activities,” she said.
She urged consumers to purchase alcohol only from licensed suppliers and distributors.
“Do not buy from unlicensed producers or distributors. Genuine operators should be able to produce the necessary licences,” said Insp Msebele.
The latest bust forms part of an ongoing police crackdown on drugs and substance abuse.
Last week, police arrested five suspects for allegedly transporting drugs along Solusi Road.
“The fight against drugs and substance abuse is ongoing and we are leaving no stone unturned. We call on communities and stakeholders to join us in combating this menace that is destroying lives and communities,” she said.Post published in: Featured