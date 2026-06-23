Prince Edward wins Convent Chess Festival

The team comprised of Christian Nyatsambo, Clever Harrisen, Joed Dube and Blessed Mapako. The team shrugged off the competition from the likes of Hellenic Academy who they defeated in the final round to claim the Title which they succeeded in defending after winning it in the last two years. Blessed Mapako checkmated his opponent then boom after the Checkmate an Arbiter saw him with a smart watch and this resulted in a default after this electronic device.
Eventually the teams finished level two all after the penalization of the calm Mapako who seemed confused when he heard about this decision. It was a lesson learnt and he never looked back winning the final round finishing with 3/5 so was Joed Dube on board three. Christian Nyatsambo was adjudged to be the best player on board one with a perfect score that five points so was Clever Harrisen. Nyatsambo also won a tablet for his exploits for becoming the best player on board one.
In second place was St. Georges College who had four wins and one draw.
Dominican Convent Chess senior ladies team claimed pole position in their section in a pulsating fashion. The Chief Arbiter for the event was Walter Mkundwa. Jameson High School were the winners in the Junior boys category. They were led by Ryo Edwards on board one Dominican Convent Primary won the Junior girls category in an interesting fashion.Dominican Convent High School Junior team also performed well falling to their primary School in the penultimate round of the tournament.
Chimboza was the best player on board one in the Junior section with a perfect score. This year’s edition had many players taking part that is 300 plus players. A record turnout for this edition in a pulsating tournament full of thrills and surprises.
Eryna Jain was the best player on board two in the Junior Division ( primary).
Next tournament will be at Gateway on the 25th of July while the Prince Edward Chess Festival will be held on the 1st of August. Stay tuned for more information about these chess tournaments.Post published in: Featured