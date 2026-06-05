The time to pray for Zimbabwe’s leaders is over – we now need to beseech God for new leaders

The visit by senior church leaders under the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations to State House to offer prayers for wisdom, divine guidance, and peace is, on the surface, an act of profound obedience to Christian duty.
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As believers, we are explicitly commanded by the scriptures to intercede for those in authority.
In 1 Timothy 2:1-2, the Apostle Paul instructs that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, and specifically for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.
Similarly, Romans 13:1 reminds us that there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.
From a purely theological standpoint, the steps taken by these ecumenical leaders to seek divine intervention for the presidency represent a commendable adherence to scriptural mandates.
However, there comes a defining moment when the Christian church, and indeed the broader society, must confront the brutal, unvarnished facts of our reality.
There is a time when we must finally admit that our leaders have absolutely no interest in governing under the guidance, justice, and wisdom of our Lord Jesus Christ.
The bitter truth is that the ruling elite is consumed by a self-serving agenda centered entirely on power retention, the total control and abuse of our vast national resources, and the systematic subjugation of the very citizens they have plunged into horrific poverty.
These leaders possess no genuine regard for the Word of God, let alone for Jehovah Himself.
Why, then, would they ever be interested in true wisdom or lasting peace?
If the spirit of peace and wisdom truly resided within the corridors of power, would we witness the industrial-scale looting of national resources while public hospitals go without basic medications, clean water, and lifesaving equipment?
This pervasive corruption leads to the needless, painful deaths of thousands of ordinary Zimbabweans each year.
Would leaders who value divine wisdom govern with such profound callousness that millions of citizens struggle daily just to secure a single meal?
Furthermore, if these leaders genuinely feared God, they would not be actively pushing the Constitutional Amendment (No. 3) Bill to unconstitutionally extend their stay in power, completely overriding the free will of the people.
The reality is that these are leaders who have actively disqualified themselves from prayers for wisdom.
Scripture makes it clear that God rejects those who reject His counsel.
The Bible explicitly states how much the Almighty detests oppressive and corrupt governance.
In Proverbs 29:2, we are warned that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when a wicked man rules, the people groan.
Isaiah 10:1-2 pronounces a direct woe upon those who decree unrighteous decrees and write misfortune, robbing the needy of justice and taking what belongs to the poor, the widows, and the orphans.
Amos 5:12 further cements this divine outrage, declaring that God knows our manifold transgressions and mighty sins, specifically citing those who afflict the just, take bribes, and turn aside the poor at the gate.
Conversely, Jehovah loves leaders who obey His commands and actively champion the cause of the vulnerable.
Psalms 82:3-4 commands rulers to defend the poor and fatherless, to do justice to the afflicted and needy, and to deliver them out of the hand of the wicked.
Proverbs 14:31 reminds us that he who oppresses the poor reproaches his Maker, but he who honors Him has mercy on the needy.
History proves that God does not indefinitely tolerate leaders who mock His decrees.
The scriptures are replete with examples of rulers openly rejected by God due to their disobedience and arrogance.
King Saul was completely rejected after he chose to obey his own desires and the pressures of his army rather than the explicit command of God, leading the prophet Samuel to declare in 1 Samuel 15:23 that because Saul had rejected the word of the Lord, God had also rejected him from being king.
King Ahab and his wife Jezebel faced total divine condemnation and destruction for their unchecked tyranny, corruption, and the murder of Naboth to steal his ancestral vineyard.
Even the mighty King Nebuchadnezzar was driven from human society to live like a wild beast for seven years until he finally acknowledged that the Most High rules in the kingdom of men.
Therefore, while we may appreciate the pastoral intentions of the church leaders who visited State House, we must accept the sobering reality that the time for praying for the wisdom of these specific leaders has long passed.
These individuals have demonstrated that they are beyond redemption and entirely closed to divine counsel.
What Zimbabwe desperately requires now are not polite prayers for a corrupt leadership to suddenly gain wisdom, but fervent prayers for Jesus Christ to directly intervene and deliver the nation from these kleptocratic, repressive, and cruel rulers.
Zimbabwe needs an entirely new set of leaders.
We need men and women who put Jehovah God first in absolute sincerity, not hypocrites who merely use the holy name of God and weaponize biblical verses to deceive a suffering populace.
We need a leadership that loves and obeys God in spirit and in truth, governing with justice, integrity, and genuine compassion.
The long-suffering people of Zimbabwe have endured enough layout of oppression, and it is time to pray for total renewal.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08