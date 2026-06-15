Third suspect arrested in Zimbabwe over Kruger Park couple’s murder

The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on Friday that the 26-year-old Mozambican national, Macandze Lionel da Marta, was apprehended after allegedly fleeing Mozambique and crossing into Zimbabwe to evade arrest.
According to SAPS, the suspect is expected to be deported to Mozambique, where he will join two co-accused already in custody and face charges related to the murders.
The arrest follows the detention of the first two suspects in Mozambique on June 1 and 2. During the operation, authorities also recovered the murdered couple’s vehicle in Mozambique.
Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane praised the cooperation between SAPS, South African National Parks (SANParks), Mozambique’s Criminal Investigation Directorate (SERNIC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, describing the arrest as a significant success in regional crime-fighting efforts.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 31st Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Cooperation Organisation (SARPCCO) Chiefs of Police Meeting in Malawi, Dimpane said the operation demonstrated that criminals could not escape justice by crossing international borders.
“This successful arrest underscores the strength of regional policing cooperation. Through SARPCCO, SADC member countries continue to share intelligence, coordinate operations and support one another in ensuring that criminals have no safe haven within our region,” she said.
Dimpane added that collaboration between SERNIC and the Zimbabwe Republic Police had once again shown the effectiveness of united law enforcement efforts in combating transnational crime.
“Our message is clear: criminals will be pursued across borders and, through collective regional efforts, will be brought before the courts to answer for their crimes,” she said.
Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the murders, which shocked visitors and conservation authorities in the Kruger National Park last month.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Source: Third suspect arrested in Zimbabwe over Kruger Park couple’s murder