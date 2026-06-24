TIZ urges public participation in Whistleblower Bill hearings

The call comes as Zimbabwe joins the global community in commemorating World Whistleblower Day, a day dedicated to recognising the courage of people who report corruption, fraud, abuse of office, misuse of public resources and other forms of misconduct in the public interest.
In a statement, TIZ welcomed the gazetting of the Whistle-Blowers and Witness Protection Bill, 2026 by the Government of Zimbabwe on 22 May 2026, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening integrity, transparency and accountability in both the public and private sectors.
“The Bill represents an important milestone towards strengthening integrity, transparency and accountability in Zimbabwe’s public and private sectors, while recognising the critical role whistleblowers play in exposing corruption and protecting public resources,” TIZ said.
The Bill also provides protection for disclosures related to corruption, bribery, fraud, abuse of office, misuse of public resources and violations of the law.
TIZ further welcomed plans to establish a Whistleblower Protection Unit and a Whistleblower Protection Programme to safeguard individuals who face threats as a result of reporting wrongdoing.
“The establishment of a Whistleblower Protection Unit and Whistleblower Protection Programme is also a significant step towards safeguarding witnesses and persons facing threats as a result of reporting wrongdoing.” Said TIZ.
According to TIZ, these measures are in line with regional and international anti-corruption frameworks, including the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which encourage states to put in place effective systems for protecting reporting persons.
However, the organisation said the Bill could be strengthened further before it is enacted into law.
“While the Bill is a welcome and necessary step, TI Z believes there are areas that require further strengthening. These include: Strengthening independence and oversight: Ensuring that the mechanisms responsible for receiving disclosures, protecting whistleblowers, and managing retaliation complaints operate with sufficient independence, credibility, and accountability • Comprehensive support for whistleblowers: Providing clear measures for financial legal, and psychosocial support for whistleblowers who experience employment, social, or other forms of harm after reporting wrongdoing.”
Other recommendations include ensuring timely investigation of disclosures, regular feedback to whistleblowers, stronger accountability for delays in investigations, and enhanced protection for public interest disclosures made to journalists and civil society organisations when official reporting channels are ineffective or compromised.
TIZ also urged lawmakers to adopt a gender-responsive approach to whistleblower protection, noting that women and vulnerable groups often face unique risks such as intimidation, harassment and sextortion.
The organisation further proposed the introduction of appropriate incentives to encourage the reporting of significant corruption cases and support the recovery of public resources, while maintaining safeguards against abuse.
“As Zimbabwe commemorates World Whistleblower Day, TIZ encourages citizens, civil society organisations, professional bodies, private sector actors and public institutions to actively participate in the parliamentary consultation process,” the organisation said.
“Effective whistleblower protection legislation requires broad stakeholder engagement to ensure that those who speak out in the public interest are genuinely protected.”
TIZ said it remains committed to supporting reforms that promote transparency, accountability and citizen participation, and pledged to continue engaging Parliament, Government and other stakeholders to ensure the final law provides meaningful protection for individuals who courageously report corruption and abuse.