Tshabangu denies plot to oust Bulawayo Mayor Coltart

Tshabangu, who has become synonymous with recalling elected CCC officials that fall out of line with his faction, was responding to a report published over the weekend alleging discussions were underway within the party to replace Coltart after he failed to attend a presidential borehole programme in Cowdray Park nearly a month ago.
The programme, officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s investment adviser, Paul Tungwarara, was attended by several CCC councillors and evolved into a show of support for the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 (CAB3) campaign.
Supporters carried placards endorsed the proposed constitutional changes, which seek to extend President Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond the current constitutional limits.
Coltart’s absence from the event reportedly angered some senior officials within Tshabangu’s faction of the CCC.
Reports suggested discussions over Coltart’s possible removal were at an advanced stage, with allegations that deputy mayor, Edwin Ndlovu, was considered to take over the mayoral post should Coltart be removed, while Ward 17 councillor Skhululekile Moyo was tipped to become deputy mayor to maintain gender balance.
However, in an interview with CITE, Tshabangu rejected the report, saying he had no plans to remove Coltart and accused the media for failing to verify its claims.
“The article titled ‘Tshabangu faction plots to oust Coltart’ published by The Standard is misleading and factually inaccurate,” he said, adding publishing unverified allegations undermined journalism.
“This kind of reporting is unethical and should not be tolerated. The media has a duty to verify facts and confirm authenticity before publication. Publishing unverified claims undermines the credibility and integrity of journalism in this country.”
Tshabangu insisted he was not involved in any efforts to remove the Bulawayo mayor.
“For the record, I have no plans at all to remove David Coltart as Mayor of Bulawayo. If there were ever such plans, I am not involved in them,” Tshabangu said.
He also urged people to stop associating him with what he described as fabricated political narratives.
“People must stop using my name to sell their stories or to revive their political or business interests,” Tshabangu added.
Tshabangu argued that the CCC did not have unilateral authority to remove Coltart under Zimbabwe’s Urban Councils Act.
“The Mayor of Bulawayo, like any other mayor, will succeed or fail on his own record. The party does not have absolute power to remove a mayor under the Urban Councils Act without the approval of the Minister of Local Government. See Section 80 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:15). It is therefore naive and legally illiterate to suggest that I can unilaterally ‘remove’ him,” he said.
Tshabangu added that Coltart’s future would ultimately depend on his performance rather than alleged factional moves.
“His success or failure in office will determine whether he stays or leaves, not fabricated factional plots,” he said.
It was reported that participants at the presidential borehole programme sang and danced while Tungwarara handed out cash to individuals and groups throughout the programme.
Church leaders reportedly shared US$200, while some residents displaying CAB3 placards allegedly received US$20 each.
Speaking at that borehole programme, CCC organising secretary Francis Badzarigere publicly criticised the mayor for not showing up to the event.
“I am not trying to be a racist, but we expect that if you are a city father, a mayor, and there is a programme of the President of this nature, it is wrong not to be here,” Badzarigere was reported to have said.
Badzarigere warned CCC would act if Coltart continued to disregard what he described as party expectations.
“We have no problems with having a deputy mayor, but if the mayor does not give an apology, if the mayor behaves like he is an independent, we will take action,” he was quoted.