Uebert Angel “svikiro” claim exposes his ignorance on post-Christ prophetic role

The landscape of modern Pentecostalism has long been a theater of the spectacular, but we have reached a theological and cultural crossroad that demands unyielding confrontation.
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For years, a breed of charismatic charlatans has hijacked the sacred vocabulary of faith, transforming what was meant to be a service of spiritual devotion into an exercise of grotesque self-aggrandizement.
The latest and perhaps most egregious manifestation of this trend is the recent, calculated rebrand by self-proclaimed prophet Uebert Angel, who has boldly adorned himself with the title of “svikiro”—a traditional Shona term for a spirit medium.
This is not a harmless cross-cultural linguistic experiment; it is a profound betrayal of both biblical truth and cultural integrity.
By adopting the mantle of a “svikiro”, Angel has explicitly revealed the true nature of the modern prophetic movement: it is no longer about the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
It is now about the total elevation of the personality, the consolidation of spiritual monopoly, and the monetization of the future.
To understand why this trajectory is so toxic, we must look closely at how the role of a prophet was fundamentally redefined after the life of Jesus.
In the historical transition from the old covenant to the new, the structural function of prophecy underwent a seismic shift.
To expose the depth of this ignorance, one must look closely at how the role of a prophet shifted fundamentally after Jesus’ time on earth.
In the old covenant, prophets were monumental, solitary national figures who brought entirely new, foundational revelations, direct law, and physical judgments from God.
Figures like Moses, Elijah, and Isaiah spoke with standalone, absolute authority to kings and nations.
But post-Jesus, the entire paradigm changed.
The focus shifted entirely from introducing new laws or national decrees to building up, encouraging, and strengthening the existing community of believers within the local church structure.
According to the New Testament epistles, post-Christ prophecy was stripped of individual monopoly.
Instead, it was redefined through three strict pastoral functions outlined by the Apostle Paul in 1 Corinthians 14.
These distinct functions are edification to build up the church’s faith, exhortation to motivate moral action, and consolation to bring comfort during times of trial.
While early post-Christ prophets occasionally foretold future events—such as the prophet Agabus in the Book of Acts predicting a severe famine or warning Paul of his upcoming arrest—these were rare exceptions.
Their primary daily function was “forth-telling”—proclaiming God’s timeless moral truth for the present moment—rather than obsessively predicting the personal futures of individuals.
In other words, prophecy in the early Christian church was never about predicting mundane future events or exposing hidden, private secrets.
Instead, any talk about the future was meant to prepare the church for hard times and keep them focused on the ultimate message of Christ.
Crucially, the post-Christ era completely demolished the concept of the untouchable oracle by introducing mandatory accountability and testing.
Unlike Old Testament figures whose words carried absolute, unquestioned authority for the state, post-Jesus prophetic declarations were strictly subject to the evaluation of the broader community.
Because the ultimate revelation of God’s character and plan was believed to be fully realized in Jesus, the early church enforced a strict rule of evaluation.
Paul explicitly commanded in 1 Corinthians 14:29 that when two or three prophets speak, the others must weigh carefully what is said.
Prophecy was never a solo performance; it was practiced in an orderly manner where the congregation and other leaders were expected to discern whether a message aligned with the gospel.
If a message contradicted Christ’s teachings, it was decisively rejected.
True prophecy post-Jesus was designed to empower the community, not to build an empire for an individual.
Contrast this scriptural reality with the circus of the modern prophetic movement.
Today’s self-styled prophets have rejected this post-Christ framework entirely, choosing instead to resurrect a distorted, retrograded version of spiritual authority.
When a preacher claims to be a “svikiro”, he is completely bypassing the transparent, accountable, and Christ-centered model of the New Testament.
He is stepping into the shoes of an ancient medium who claims exclusive, esoteric access to the spirit realm.
By definition, a “svikiro” acts as a solitary tribal gatekeeper between the living and the ancestral spirits.
By adopting this title, Angel is attempting to position himself as an absolute, unquestionable intermediary between the vulnerable individual and the divine—a direct violation of the New Testament teaching that there is only one mediator between God and man.
This self-elevation relies entirely on the cheap parlor trick of forecasting the future.
While true post-Christ prophecy serves as a communal catalyst to align believers with a finished gospel, modern prophecy has degenerated into predatory future-telling.
It thrives on telling desperate people who they will marry, when they will get a visa, or which political faction will triumph.
This is not divine revelation.
It is spiritual fortune-telling disguised as faith, designed to create total psychological dependency.
By packaging the future as a scarce commodity that only the prophet can unlock, these leaders ensure that their followers remain permanently tethered to their altars, their dictates, and their bank accounts.
The damage this inflicts on society cannot be overstated.
When faith is reduced to a game of predictions controlled by a self-appointed spirit medium, it strips believers of their personal agency, their critical thinking, and their direct relationship with God.
It creates a culture of passivity where people wait for a magical decree rather than engaging in hard work, education, and civic responsibility.
More dangerously, it insulates these leaders from any form of social or financial accountability.
If the prophet is the supreme, unquestionable vessel of the divine—a “svikiro” of Jehovah—then any critique of their lifestyle, their shady financial dealings, or their moral failures is weaponized and dismissed as an attack on God Himself.
The masquerade must end.
Uebert Angel’s “svikiro” claim does not represent spiritual depth; it exposes a profound ignorance of the very scriptural transition he claims to operate under.
It is time for discerning believers and social commentators alike to push back aggressively against this culture of spiritual personality cults.
We must demand a return to a faith that values accountability over theatricality, moral truth over material prediction, and humbleness over the arrogant pursuit of spiritual titles.
If we continue to tolerate the antics of those who seek to rule as modern-day mediums, we do not just compromise our faith.
We surrender our collective intellect to the highest bidder on the altar of deception.
- Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice advocate and writer. To directly receive his articles please join his WhatsApp Channel on: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaqprWCIyPtRnKpkHe08