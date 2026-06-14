14.6.2026 3:37
by Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe records 11pc rise in tourist arrivals as China leads Asian market growth

Zimbabwe's international tourist arrivals grew 11 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, reaching 384,515 visitors compared to 347,555 during the same period last year, according to the latest figures from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). 

China and Hong Kong emerged as the country’s top Asian source market, contributing 10,366 visitors — a 24 per cent increase year-on-year — as Zimbabwe’s push into Asian markets continues to gain traction. Overall, Asian arrivals rose 26 per cent to 25,334 visitors, making it one of the fastest-growing source regions for the country.

Africa remained Zimbabwe’s dominant source market, accounting for 287,062 arrivals, a nine per cent increase from the previous year, with South Africa leading as the single largest contributor at 78,002 visitors. Europe posted a 23 per cent rise to 37,824 arrivals, with Britain and Ireland recording a notable 89 per cent surge to 13,575 visitors. The Middle East and Oceania also registered positive growth, up 19 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, reflecting broad-based momentum across source markets driven by targeted destination marketing, improved air connectivity, and greater participation in international travel exhibitions.

Source: ATTA :: Zimbabwe records 11pc rise in tourist arrivals as China leads Asian market growth

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