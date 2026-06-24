Zimbabwe Vigil Diary 20th June 2026

https://www.flickr.com/photos/
Thanks to those who came today: Barbara Chibvamushure, Blessing Harry, Jonathan Kariwo, Chantelle Manyande, Nyarai Manyere, Tatenda Nyakudziwarira, Samantha Pfupajena, Geraldine Takundwa, Ephraim Tapa and Tatenda Tsumba. Photos: https://www.flickr.
Meanwhile the Zimbabwe Parliament passed the infamous CAB3 Bill which is now on its way to the Senate before the President appends his signature, possibly bringing the bill into law.
What remains fascinating and exasperating is the manner in which this bill was conceived, the barbarised consultations, the spirited debate from the opposition amid endless ‘point of order’ gunfires from ZANU PF MPs led by the bill’s chief proponent, Ziyambi Ziyambi. In short, ZANU PF went to Parliament to muzzle and silence the opposition, and to pass CAB3.
Of course there was an immediate and long-term reward for this which prompted some opposition MPs to abandon the moral high ground, and with it the people, to jump onto the gravy train. They willingly sold their souls to the devil. For we hear cash, cars and all else were handed out to gullible MPs to enable ZANU PF to garner the 2/3 majority vote to pass the bill.
The question on everyone’s lips is ‘what now for Zimbabwe’? What came out of Parliament are 2 opposing ideas: one for and the other against.
Legal minds argue that CAB3 has to go back to the people for a definitive conclusion. Without a referendum the passing of CAB3 by parliament remains a nullity with no legitimacy. All eyes are now on the judiciary to prove that they are not captured and corrupted by the executive and so we wait with bated breath, expecting the courts to rise to the challenge and order a referendum.
The nation also remains hopeful that the army will help stop the nonsense, that is CAB3, by invoking their role ‘to uphold and safeguard the constitution’.
For Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/
Events and Notices:
- Next Vigil meeting outside the Zimbabwe Embassy. Saturday 4th July from 2 – 5 pm. We meet on the first and third Saturdays of every month. On other Saturdays the virtual Vigil will run.
- ROHR Fundraising Beach Event. Saturday 11th July 2026.
- The Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) is the Vigil’s partner organisation based in Zimbabwe. ROHR grew out of the need for the Vigil to have an organisation on the ground in Zimbabwe which reflected the Vigil’s mission statement in a practical way. ROHR in the UK actively fundraises through membership subscriptions, events, sales etc to support the activities of ROHR in Zimbabwe.
- The Vigil’s book ‘Zimbabwe Emergency’ is based on our weekly diaries. It records how events in Zimbabwe have unfolded as seen by the diaspora in the UK. It chronicles the economic disintegration, violence, growing oppression and political manoeuvring – and the tragic human cost involved. It is available at the Vigil. All proceeds go to the Vigil and our sister organisation the Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe’s work in Zimbabwe. The book is also available from Amazon.
- Facebook pages:
- Vigil : https ://www.facebook.
com/zimbabwevigil
- ROHR: https://www.facebook.
com/Restoration-of-Human- Rights-ROHR-Zimbabwe- International-370825706588551/
The Vigil, outside the Zimbabwe Embassy, 429 Strand, London meets regularly on Saturdays from 14.00 to 17.00 to protest against gross violations of human rights in Zimbabwe. The Vigil which started in October 2002 will continue until internationally-monitored, free and fair elections are held in Zimbabwe.